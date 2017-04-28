Sources: Priebus made 'big push' on health care vote but came up short

Story highlights Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday

Priebus was pushing to pass health care reform before then

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made a "big push" for a vote in the House to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act over the last two weeks, sources close to the process told CNN.

The "100 Days" milestone approaching, Priebus was "aggressive" in his calls to Capitol Hill in search of converts on the controversial legislation, the sources said.

One source likened the chief of staff's efforts to securing a "100 Days" trophy for President Donald Trump.

The failure to produce the votes necessary to repeal Obamacare before Trump hits 100 days in office is likely to be seen as a setback for Priebus, a narrative that is rejected by White House officials.

House Republican leaders pulled similar "repeal-and-replace" legislation last month after it failed to attract enough support, despite intense lobbying from the White House.

