Trump signs order looking to reverse Obama's ban on off-shore drilling

(CNN) President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday beginning a five-year development plan for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and off the East Coast of the United States, another step to reverse actions taken by President Barack Obama.

The move, which comes months after Obama banned drilling in millions of acres in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is the latest step in the Trump administration's attempt to roll back the former presidents environmental record and comes as Trump is rushing to stack his first 100 days with as many accomplishments as possible, primarily through the use of executive actions.

Trump, before signing the executive order at the White House, bluntly said the plan "reverses the previous administration's Arctic leasing ban."

"The federal government has kept 94% of these offshore areas closed for exploration and production, and when they say closed, they mean closed," Trump said, adding that Obama's actions "deprived our country of potentially thousands and thousands of jobs."

Trump's order charges the Interior Department to work with the Commerce Department to "streamline a permitting approach for privately funded seismic data research and collection," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Thursday; that data helps the department assess the level of natural resources under the sea.

