Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 12:41 PM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at NRA convention at 1:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at NRA convention at 1:30 p.m. ET.

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at NRA convention at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at NRA convention at 1:30 p.m. ET.

It's the 99th day of Donald Trump's presidency. We're covering it live, below.