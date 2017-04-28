Top-level trolling overloads ICE's undocumented immigrant hotline with calls about space aliens

(CNN) Callers have been flooding the Trump administration's new illegal immigration hotline with stories about aliens. Only not the kind the administration was thinking of. People are trolling the line with calls about space aliens.

The hotline for VOICE, the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement, was set up by an executive order President Trump signed in January to enhance public safety. It's not a tip line to report crime, but a hotline "to acknowledge and serve the needs of crime victims and their families who have been impacted by crimes committed by removable criminal aliens."

The hotline was activated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the first time on Wednesday, and there were reportedly so many prank calls that callers either face long delays or can't get through at all.

ICE is not happy about this. The agency said the trolling is only hurting the victims.

"The campaign to generate hoax calls is disrespectful to victims of crime and their families, and a waste of government resources," the agency said in an email to CNN. "Tying up a hotline with hoax calls is neither an appropriate nor constructive way to express one's opinions and it may prevent legitimate victims of crime from receiving the information and resources they seek."

