Every alert CNN sent in Trump's first 100 days
Updated 5:08 PM ET, Fri April 28, 2017
Since Trump was sworn in, CNN has sent nearly 600 alerts related to the new administration — they were even part of a skit on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in February.
On day 100, we look at all those alerts we sent.
JANUARY 20
- Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.
- President Trump delivers inaugural address: "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first." Watch live on CNN
- Trump signs Cabinet nominations, proclamation for national day of patriotism, and law making Gen. James Mattis eligible for Pentagon chief. Follow live
- 95 people arrested after protesters smashed windows and damaged cars near Donald Trump's inauguration. 2 police officers were hurt
- President Trump leads standing ovation for Clintons at Inauguration Day luncheon: "I have a lot of respect for those two people." Follow parade soon
- Senate votes to confirm retired Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense, the first Cabinet confirmation of Donald Trump's presidency
- Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have been sworn in to their new Cabinet jobs.
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring the official policy of his administration will be "to seek the prompt repeal" of Obamacare
- President Trump danced with his wife, Melania, to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra at the Liberty Ball after telling the crowd, "We did it."
JANUARY 21
- Women's March brings streets in core of downtown Washington to a standstill. President Trump gets to work, visits CIA. Follow CNN
- "I am with you 1,000%," President Trump says at CIA after getting briefing. He blames media for perception of "feud with the intelligence community"
JANUARY 22
- Trump says he is scheduled to meet with leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin to renegotiate NAFTA.
JANUARY 23
- President Trump's first executive action today will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources say.
- Sen. Marco Rubio says he'll vote for Donald Trump's secretary of state choice, all but guaranteeing Rex Tillerson will be confirmed as top US diplomat
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer to meet press corps for first time since his tirade against accurate coverage of inauguration crowds. Watch CNN
- Calls between President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russian ambassador are under investigation
- President resigned from positions in hundreds of entities, Trump Organization document says. Spokesman says sons "are fully in charge of the company"
- Senate committee approves Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. Final Senate vote expected next week.
- Senate confirms Mike Pompeo to be CIA director.
JANUARY 24
- House Speaker Paul Ryan invites President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28.
- President signs executive actions to advance approval of Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. CNN is tracking all of Trump's campaign promises.
- President Trump believes millions of votes for president were cast illegally, press secretary says without providing evidence for the debunked claim
- Senate confirms Nikki Haley as the next US ambassador to the United Nations by a 96-4 vote.
- President Trump, in a tweet, says he will "send in the Feds" if the city doesn't fix "horrible 'carnage' going on".
- President Trump will direct federal resources Wednesday toward building a border wall, a White House official tells CNN.
- Clarification: President Trump tweets that he will "send in the feds" to Chicago if the city doesn't fix "horrible 'carnage' going on."
JANUARY 25
- Trump calls for "major investigation" into voter fraud after alleging, without evidence, millions of illegal votes.
- Dow hits 20,000 for the first time ever. It's up 1,667 points since President Trump's victory in November.
- Trump signs two executive actions on building a wall along the US-Mexico border and stripping funding from sanctuary cities.
- As President Trump calls for voter fraud probe, a CNN KFile review finds his Treasury pick, Steven Mnuchin, registered to vote in 2 states
- Trump says he wants to "fight fire with fire" to stop terrorism, suggesting he's open to bringing back torture because he "absolutely" believes it works.
- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said his country "will not pay for any wall," despite the claims US President Donald Trump has made.
JANUARY 26
- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancels meeting with President Donald Trump after renewed tensions over Trump's plan to build a border wall
- 4 State Dept. management officials were told their services were no longer needed, part of an effort to "clean house," administration officials say
- President Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, the White House says
- Trump and Putin are to speak on the phone Saturday in their first conversation since Trump took office, an administration official tells CNN.
JANUARY 27
- The U.S. economy slowed in the fourth quarter. For all of 2016, growth was 1.6%, the weakest since 2011.
- Trump is expected to sign executive order limiting the flow of refugees into the US and instituting "extreme vetting" of immigrants, an official says.
- Mike Pence is first sitting VP to address March for Life: "Life is winning again in America." Trump and UK leader to hold briefing soon. Follow on CNN
- President Trump and Mexican President Peña Nieto spoke on the phone, a White House official says.
- British prime minister says at joint briefing that President Trump has accepted Queen Elizabeth's invitation for a state dinner. Watch CNN
- Trump says James Mattis' opposition to torture overrides his own view; "too early" to lift Russia sanctions; he accepts invitation for UK state visit
- President Trump signs executive actions "to keep radical Islamic terrorists out" and for "a great rebuilding of the armed services."
JANUARY 28
- 2 Iraqis who had visas to enter US sue Trump and US government after arriving in NY and being detained due to travel ban.
- Iran to bar US citizens from entering country in response to Trump's travel ban, state media reports.
- One of two Iraqi men held at JFK airport released, according to tweet from Rep. Jerrold Nadler.
- President Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, a reorganization of the National Security Council and a call for a plan to defeat ISIS
- Federal judge grants emergency stay for citizens in transit from seven countries named in Trump's executive order.
JANUARY 29
- The Department of Homeland Security says it will comply with judicial orders not to deport detained travelers.
- White House discussing the possibility of asking foreign visitors to disclose websites and social media sites they visit, and to share cell phone contacts, sources tell CNN.
- Trump defends executive order on extreme vetting, saying he will show compassion to those fleeing oppression while "protecting our own citizens"
JANUARY 30
- President Trump says he'll announce his nominee to fill Supreme Court vacancy at 8 p.m. tomorrow.
- Former President Obama issues statement critical of President Trump's executive order curbing immigration, says he is "heartened" by protests
- Acting attorney general tells Justice Dept. lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump's order on immigration and refugees, sources say
- Trump tweets reaction to acting attorney general's defiance on travel ban, says Democrats "have nothing to do but obstruct' his Cabinet picks. He adds: "Now have an Obama A.G."
- White House says President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for "refusing to enforce a legal order" on immigration.
JANUARY 31
- Democrats on Senate Finance Committee boycott panel votes on Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin and Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price
- Finalists to be Trump Supreme Court pick -- Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman -- are headed to DC ahead of 8 pm ET announcement, sources say. Watch CNN
- Donald Trump reveals choice for US Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, 49, is youngest nominee in 25 years to this lifetime position.
- Nancy Pelosi calls President Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch "a very hostile appointment" and "outside the mainstream." Watch CNN's town hall
FEBRUARY 1
- Senate Republicans took an extraordinary step to move forward with two of Trump's top Cabinet nominees after confronting a boycott from Democrats.
- Democrats boycott Scott Pruitt EPA confirmation hearing.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general in a party-line vote.
- Trump said GOP senators should "go for it" and invoke nuclear option, preventing Democrats from invoking filibuster to block Supreme Court nominee.
- Two GOP senators said they would not vote to support President Donald Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos.
- Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, said Iran is "on notice," following the country's recent ballistic missile launch
- Senate confirms former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state by a vote of 56-43.
- President Trump makes unannounced visit to honor slain Navy SEAL.
- Rex Tillerson has been sworn in as the Trump administration's secretary of state.
FEBRUARY 2
- Iran vows to continue missile activity after President Trump said Tehran was on notice for test firing a ballistic missile on Sunday.
- Senate committee to bypass Democrats and advance nomination of EPA nominee Scott Pruitt.
- The Treasury Department will allow some companies to do limited business with Russia's Federal Security Service.
- The White House is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iranian entities in response to Iran's ballistic missile test on Sunday, sources say.
- Uber CEO drops out of Trump's business advisory council in reaction to the immigration executive order.
FEBRUARY 3
- Trump will begin dismantling financial regulations enacted after the 2008 economic crisis, hours after his administration's first major economic report.
- Senate votes to advance President Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos to a final confirmation vote, which is expected Monday
- President Trump inherits an economy with an unemployment rate of 4.8%. Employers added 227,000 jobs in January, U.S. government says
- Trump administration puts new sanctions on Iran, the first concrete action after the White House put Tehran "on notice" for missile test
- Trump's Mexico border wall plan faces increasing resistance from his own party, according to CNN interviews with more than a dozen GOP lawmakers
- More than 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Trump's executive order on immigration was signed January 27, government lawyers said in court.
- The US military, in an embarrassing mix-up, touted video seized in Sunday's raid in Yemen that turned out to be old video already published online.
- President Trump has the highest disapproval rating of any new elected president, according to a new CNN-ORC poll
- In a victory for President Trump, a federal judge in Boston has declined to renew a restraining order against the administration's travel ban
- ATF looking to "beef up" federal presence in Chicago, officials say, just a week after Trump threatened to "send in the feds"
- White House says DOJ will file an emergency request to stop a judge's nationwide halt of President Trump's immigration order.
- President Trump's nominee for secretary of the Army, Vincent Viola, is withdrawing from consideration, citing business ties.
FEBRUARY 4
- Trump blasts federal judge who has temporarily blocked enforcement of travel ban, tweeting that ruling by "so-called judge" is "ridiculous and will be overturned."
- Department of Homeland Security said it has suspended all actions to implement President Trump's immigration order.
- The Justice Department has filed an appeal to overturn Friday night's ruling that stopped enforcement of President Trump's travel ban
FEBRUARY 5
- A federal appeals court denied the US government's initial request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban.
- Americans' first impressions of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch tilt positive, and plurality say Senate should vote to confirm him, CNN/ORC poll says.
FEBRUARY 6
- 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump's ban Tuesday
FEBRUARY 7
- Vice President Mike Pence casts historic tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Donald Trump's education secretary.
- Federal appeals court now hearing oral arguments to determine whether to lift the injunction on Trump's travel ban.
- US Army Corps allows controversial Dakota Access Pipeline to proceed despite protests of Native Americans and environmentalists.
- While aides try to manage Trump's expectations about replacing Obamacare, Sens. Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate fate of the law on CNN. Watch live at 9 p.m. ET
- Government rations health care, Cruz argues. The US rations it by making it too expensive for some, Sanders answers. Follow the debate on CNN
- In a rare rebuke, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was told to take a seat after a clash with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation debate
FEBRUARY 8
- Trump to judges: Even a 'bad high school student' would rule in my favor about travel ban.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren on being silenced in the Senate Tuesday: "I don't think voters are asking us to ignore facts."
- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called President Trump's tweets about the judiciary "demoralizing" and "disheartening," senator says.
- Senate votes to confirm Jeff Sessions as the next AG, following heated debate which included barring Elizabeth Warren from speaking in opposition.
FEBRUARY 9
- Schumer calls on Trump to withdraw the nomination of Puzder to head the Labor Dept., citing his record as executive and his position on labor issues.
- Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was "counseled" after promoting Ivanka Trump's brand in an interview at the White House, WH spokesman Spicer says.
- 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue ruling today on the Trump administration's request to reinstate its travel ban, the court has announced.
- President Trump's travel ban will remain blocked, a federal appeals court ruled.
- "SEE YOU IN COURT": Trump defiant after appeals court ruled against reinstating his travel ban
- Trump agrees to honor the "One China" policy at the request of Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first conversation since Trump's inauguration
FEBRUARY 10
- Senate confirms Rep. Tom Price to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The 52 to 47 vote was along party lines.
- Kellyanne Conway apologized to Trump after Ivanka clothing line comments, a senior administration official says.
- When asked if President Trump is considering a new executive order on immigration, a White House official says, "Nothing's off the table"
- Mexico warns its citizens living in US to "take precautions" and stay in touch with consular officials after US deports an undocumented mother
- President Donald Trump says his administration will "be doing something very rapidly" regarding US security. "You'll be seeing that sometime next week."
- After being blocked from a Washington school, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she "will not be deterred" from her agency's mission
- CNN Exclusive: US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier
- Trump won't immediately appeal travel ban block to Supreme Court, source says
FEBRUARY 11
- N. Korea test-fires a ballistic missile, S. Korean media report, the first since Trump became US president.
- "The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%," President Trump said after reports of a North Korean missile test.
FEBRUARY 13
- North Korea's weekend missile launch showed advances, such as using solid rocket fuel, making an imminent launch harder to detect, US officials say.
- President Trump has "full confidence" in national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to top adviser Kellyanne Conway.
- In new statement, Sean Spicer says President Trump is "evaluating the situation" around security adviser Michael Flynn.
- The Senate votes to confirm former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as the next treasury secretary
- David Shulkin is confirmed as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 100 to 0 Senate vote.
- Source: DOJ warned Trump administration last month that Michael Flynn was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.
- Michael Flynn has resigned as President Trump's national security adviser, two sources tell CNN.
- Keith Kellogg will be the interim national security adviser, multiple sources tell CNN, following the resignation of Michael Flynn on Monday night.
FEBRUARY 14
- The Senate's second-ranking Republican and other GOP senators call for probe into connections between Trump and Russia and want Flynn to testify.
- Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy announces his retirement, a spokesperson says.
- President Trump asked Flynn to resign as national security adviser Monday because he misled Vice President Pence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday.
- Government ethics office suggests that disciplinary action be taken against Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for endorsing Ivanka Trump's products
- Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's "highly likely" Senate intelligence committee will examine Michael Flynn's talks with Russian ambassador
- Russia positions cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation, US senior military official says.
- Trump advisers were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple officials say.
FEBRUARY 15
- Trump tells Israeli PM Netanyahu the US will push for a peace deal with Palestinians and urged his visitor "to hold back" on settlement construction.
- Top Senate Republicans urge the White House to withdraw the Andrew Puzder nomination for labor secretary, a senior GOP source says.
- Andrew Puzder has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's choice for labor secretary, a source close to Puzder says
- The Pentagon might propose sending US conventional ground combat forces into northern Syria for the first time to speed up the fight against ISIS
FEBRUARY 16
- President Trump will announce his new labor secretary pick at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to the White House.
- President Trump to announce Alexander Acosta for labor secretary, sources say.
- President Trump said his White House is not in chaos, but rather a "fine-tuned machine."
- FBI not expected to pursue charges against Michael Flynn and believe he was not intentionally misleading them, law enforcement officials say
- Retired Vice Adm. Bob Harward has turned down President Donald Trump's offer to be national security adviser, sources say
FEBRUARY 17
- Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke is expected to be named as White House Communications Director, two administration officials tell CNN.
- The Senate confirms Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA in a mostly party-line vote.
FEBRUARY 18
- The United States will continue to hold Russia to account and offer "unwavering commitment" to NATO, US Vice President Mike Pence tells European leaders
FEBRUARY 20
- President Trump announces Lt. General H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser
FEBRUARY 21
- At first, these Republican voters didn't care for Donald Trump, but they backed him in the general election. CNN checks in to see how they feel now.
- The Trump administration outlines in memos its plan to crack down on undocumented immigrants
- President Donald Trump says the recent spate of threats targeting the Jewish community in the US is "horrible" and "painful"
- He already lost one daughter. Now he fears losing another. As Trump's travel ban looms, a father races to reunite his family.
- Federal judge blocks Texas from withholding Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood.
FEBRUARY 22
- US Supreme Court rules for death row inmate whose own lawyers introduced evidence at trial that he was more likely to be dangerous because he is black
- Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools.
- White House strategist Steve Bannon told Germany the EU was flawed just before Pence's visit to reaffirm US commitment, sources say.
- Democrats are days away from choosing a new party leader. Watch the candidates debate on CNN at 10 p.m. ET
- "Trump has done a number of things which legitimately raise the question of impeachment," Minn. Rep. Keith Ellison says during DNC chair debate. Watch CNN
FEBRUARY 23
- At CPAC, Kellyanne Conway says Trump "went right to the grassroots" and changed the conservative movement. Follow Cruz, DeVos, Bannon and more on CNN
- Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pushed pro-Russia peace deal, Ukrainian lawmaker says. Cohen denies the claim
- White House adviser Steve Bannon is making a rare public appearance, saying Trump will stay true to his campaign rhetoric as President.
- President Trump describes move to deport undocumented immigrants as a "military operation"; press secretary says he meant the level of precision
- White House effort to justify travel ban causes growing concern for some intelligence officials.
- Faith leaders prepare network of homes in California to hide undocumented immigrants
- CNN Exclusive: FBI refused White House request to knock down recent Trump-Russia stories
FEBRUARY 24
- Trump's appearance at CPAC marks a milestone in his transformation of the Republican Party. Watch him speak live on TV, mobile or any screen with CNN
- Trump credits CPAC for his political success, says media shouldn't be allowed to use unnamed sources, vows massive budget request for military
- After President Trump calls some media the "enemy of the people" during speech today, White House bars CNN and other news outlets from press briefing
FEBRUARY 25
- DNC elects former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as its new chairman over Minn. Rep. Keith Ellison in a 235-200 vote.
- Trump won't attend White House Correspondents' Dinner, he says via tweet.
FEBRUARY 26
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer asked to review staff's cell phones in effort to discourage leaks, sources say.
- President Trump's nominee for Navy secretary, Philip Bilden, withdraws name from consideration, citing financial holdings in statement.
- Bill Owens, the father of the Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen, slams Trump and calls for an investigation into his son's death.
FEBRUARY 27
- Trump's budget proposal would increase defense and security spending by $54 billion and cut about the same from non-defense programs, White House says
- More than 120 retired generals signed a letter pushing back on the White House's proposal to slash State Department funding.
- Senate confirms billionaire Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary in 72-27 vote.
FEBRUARY 28
- After the shooting death of an Indian man in Olathe, Kansas, millions of Indians are asking if America is still home to the American dream.
- Justice Department asks court to dismiss claim of discrimination in Texas voter ID case.
- President Trump believes the nation is now in a position where it can pass immigration legislation, a senior administration official said Tuesday.
- Jewish centers and schools in US and Canada this year have received 100 bomb threats, says JCC Association of North America.
- The White House has condemned the shooting of 2 Indian men in Kansas over the weekend, saying it appears to be "an act of racially motivated hatred"
- "The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides," Trump says hours before speech to Congress airing live on CNN
- Authorities believe many threatening calls to Jewish centers originated overseas. Trump will address the threats in his speech tonight, official says
- Trump's new travel ban will exempt legal permanent residents and existing visa holders, sources tell CNN. Trump's address to Congress airs on CNN soon
- Excerpts from Trump's big speech to Congress: "The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us." Follow it now with CNN
- Trump opens speech to Congress by condemning threats on Jewish centers, vandalism at cemeteries and the shooting of two immigrants in Kansas. Watch CNN
- Republicans cheer and Dems stay silent as Trump vows to soon begin construction of a "great, great wall" along the border with Mexico. Follow on CNN
- Trump tells Congress anti-terror raid in Yemen was "highly successful." He honors widow of Navy SEAL killed, and she gets a prolonged standing ovation
MARCH 1
- 78% of people who watched President Trump's speech had a positive reaction, according to a CNN/ORC poll of viewers, who leaned Republican
- Dow soars 200 points and tops 21,000 for the 1st time ever following Trump's speech. Nasdaq jumps 0.9%.
- Senate votes to confirm Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke to lead the Department of the Interior.
- The White House, in letter obtained by CNNMoney, says Kellyanne Conway acted "without nefarious motive" when she plugged Ivanka Trump products.
- Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman is in talks to serve as US ambassador to Russia, a senior administration official says.
- Three of Trump's top advisers urged that Iraq be removed from administration's list of banned countries in new executive order.
- Dow soars 303 points the day after Trump's speech to Congress to close above 21,000 for the first time ever
- Sens. McCain and Graham, Republicans who have spoken out against some of President Trump's policies, make their case in a town hall at 9 ET on CNN
- Sen. John McCain says at a CNN town hall that he's been told that Iraq will be excluded from President Trump's new order on immigration. Watch it now
- Sen. Graham at town hall: If FBI finds illegal Russia-Trump campaign ties, AG Sessions should recuse himself from deciding whether to prosecute. Watch
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions met last year with Russian ambassador, the Justice Department says, but he didn't disclose it during his confirmation
- "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.
MARCH 2
- 2 Republicans call on AG Jeff Sessions to recuse himself on Russia inquires for testimony that Sen. Al Franken calls "misleading at best."
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says AG Jeff Sessions should resign and wants special prosecutor to look into alleged Trump-Russia ties.
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says attorney general Jeff Sessions "lied under oath" and repeats call for him to resign.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if he becomes subject of probe.
- White House learned Wednesday through press reports Jeff Sessions had contact with Russia envoy during campaign, senior administration official says.
- Sen. Susan Collins joins other Republicans calling for Attorney General Sessions to recuse himself from probe of possible Trump campaign-Russia links
- Trump tells reporters he has "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions and he shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation.
- Trump's Cabinet takes shape. Senate confirms Rick Perry as energy secretary and Ben Carson as HUD secretary.
- US is working to locate hundreds of al Qaeda contacts included in intelligence retrieved during last month's raid in Yemen, several US officials say
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a news conference at 4 p.m., the Justice Department says. Watch it on CNN
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any current and future investigations into Russia ties to Trump campaign
- Trump on Sessions: "He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately."
MARCH 3
- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signals a rate hike may be appropriate if economy stays on track for next few weeks
- VP Pence used personal email account for state business as governor of Indiana; today says "there's no comparison" to his emails and Hillary Clinton's
- Suspected chemical attack sickens 12 in the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul, ICRC says.
MARCH 4
- Trump, with no proof, claims Obama tapped his phones; former US official says "this did not happen"
- Trump should prove his claims of wiretapping, GOP Sen. Sasse says; Sen. Graham vows to "get to the bottom" of the accusation.
- Trump extremely frustrated with his senior staff for allowing firestorm around AG Sessions to steal his thunder in the wake of his address to Congress, sources say.
MARCH 5
- White House asks Congress to investigate whether Obama administration abused investigative powers
- The FBI asked the Justice Department to refute President Trump's claim that Obama ordered the wiretapping of his phone, sources say
MARCH 6
- CNN/ORC poll: Most Americans say a special prosecutor should investigate contacts between Russians and Trump campaign associates
- Iraq was removed from Trump's revised travel ban after lobbying from top Iraqi officials, senior US official says.
- The birth of a conspiracy theory: How President Trump's wiretap claim got started
- Supreme Court sends key transgender bathroom case back to lower court. Decision comes in wake of Trump administration policy change
- President Donald Trump signs new executive order banning immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries, dropping Iraq from the previous order
- Putin spokesman tells CNN that "hysteria in official Washington and in the American media" is harming relations between US and Russia
- FBI Director James Comey was "incredulous" after Trump's tweets claiming that Obama had ordered the wiretapping of his phones, source says.
- Jeff Sessions defends confirmation hearing testimony, saying his answer on whether anyone affiliated with Trump's team had contact with Russia during the campaign was "correct."
- House Republicans introduce bill to repeal Obamacare's individual mandate. The bill aims to keep coverage for people with pre-existing conditions
- The US is considering separating undocumented children from their parents at the border, Homeland Security secretary John Kelly confirms
MARCH 7
- CNN/ORC poll: Americans split on revoking Obamacare's mandate that people get health insurance coverage or pay penalty.
- GOP Obamacare replacement bill likely to leave some lower-income people uninsured, experts say. More may lose out in the proposed plan, but there are winners, too.
- Dems repeat their call for an independent special investigation into Trump campaign's Russia ties as hearing for deputy attorney general opens.
- A new wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers in 7 states has prompted all 100 US senators to ask the federal government for increased security
- The CIA knows how to hack TVs and phones, and the agency's cyberweapons have been stolen, a WikiLeaks document dump alleges.
- Sen. Al Franken on AG Jeff Sessions: "It's hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself," Franken tells CNN. Watch now
- The first public hearing on Russia's meddling in US elections will be March 20, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says.
- Hawaii plans to file a lawsuit on Wednesday against President Donald Trump's new travel ban, court filings show.
MARCH 8
- Obama was irked and exasperated in response to Trump's uncorroborated wiretapping accusation, sources say
- The Obamacare replacement bill is under fire from both sides of the aisle. Lawmakers will start the amendment process during House committee "markups." Follow live updates.
- Feds launch criminal probe of WikiLeaks document dump detailing alleged CIA hacking, US officials say.
- The public sides with Trump on more infrastructure spending, but opposes his calls to increase military expenditures, a CNN/ORC poll finds.
- CNN/ORC Poll: First lady Melania Trump's approval ratings are way up
- 13 women, including four key Women's March organizers, have been taken into custody after a rally outside Trump International Hotel, the NYPD says
- Jon Huntsman, former Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Obama, tapped as US ambassador to Russia, senior US officials say
- US Marines have arrived in northern Syria with artillery to support US-backed local forces fighting there, two US officials say.
- China has granted preliminary approval for 34 Trump-related trademarks in businesses ranging from mining to restaurants, hotels and golf courses
- Illegal Southwest border crossings were down 40% last month, a possible sign that President Trump's hard line on immigration is acting as a deterrent
MARCH 9
- After an 18-hour session, the House Ways and Means Committee approves the Republicans' health care plan.
- You can't stop talking politics! In a new CNN/ORC poll, 56% say they talk politics "very often," up 11 points since 2013
- After more than 27 hours of debate, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted to approve the Republican Obamacare repeal plan
- Washington state will ask a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's new travel ban, joining Hawaii as the second state to challenge the ban
- FBI Director James Comey is meeting with "Gang of Eight" members of Congress over classified intelligence relating to Russia's meddling with the 2016 election.
- FBI investigation continues into "odd" computer link between Russian bank and Trump organization
MARCH 10
- In Trump's first full month, the economy added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and unemployment ticked down to 4.7%
- Top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, tells CNN he hasn't seen any evidence to substantiate Trump's wiretapping claims
- A super-secret division inside the FBI faces the daunting task of determining how the Russian government sought to manipulate the US presidential election
- Daniela Vargas, 22, an Argentinian native detained after criticizing ICE raids in Jackson, Mississippi, is expected to be released, her attorney says
- WH spokesman Sean Spicer says some federal employees are trying to advance former President Obama's agenda; denies CIA is working to root them out
- "This could not have been handled any worse": Anger mounts over DOJ's firing of 46 US attorneys without warning.
- Alleged text messages point to possible influence that Paul Manafort had with Ukraine's President in 2014, a human rights attorney says
- From Slovenia to the White House, watch "Melania Trump: The Making of a First Lady" now on CNN.
MARCH 11
- Man with backpack arrested near south entrance to White House while President Trump was in the residence, officials said.
- President Trump, speaking at NRA convention, says the "eight-year assault" on Second Amendment rights had come to a "crashing end" with his electionHigh-profile US attorney Preet Bharara doesn't plan to resign as requested and will make Trump fire him, sources say
- President Trump says suspect in White House intrusion was "troubled" and Secret Service did "a fantastic job" capturing him.
- Preet Bharara, among 46 US attorneys asked to quit but who declined to submit a letter of resignation, has tweeted that he's been fired
- Trump, through an aide, tried to call US Attorney Preet Bharara ahead of his dismissal, a source says, but per protocols restricting such contact, Bharara refused to talk to the president.
MARCH 12
- Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone says his "brief exchange" of direct messages with Guccifer 2.0 -- who claims responsibility for hacking the DNC -- was innocuous.
MARCH 13
- President Trump tentatively planning to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit next month at Mar-a-Lago, senior administration official says
- Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King tells CNN he meant what he said when he tweeted: "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
- US military says it will send attack drones to South Korea. Announcement comes after North Korea's recent launch of 4 missiles into Sea of Japan.
- Kellyanne Conway denies suggesting there was wider surveillance of Trump during campaign, telling CNN her recent comments were taken out of context.
- Spicer walks back Trump's claims, saying Trump didn't mean previous administration tapped his phones when he tweeted that it did. The deadline for the DOJ to produce evidence is today.
- 14 million more Americans would go without health insurance next year under GOP's plan to scale back Obamacare, according to non-partisan CBO score.
- Senate confirms Trump nominee Seema Verma for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- DOJ asks House Intelligence Committee for additional time to collect evidence on Trump wiretapping claims, spokesperson says
MARCH 14
- White House budget chief tells CNN the Congressional Budget Office is "terrible" at predicting how many will be covered under health insurance laws
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer says GOP health care plan currently debated is the best, and possibly only, chance to repeal Obamacare.
- Rattled by CBO report, moderate Republicans turn against GOP health care bill
- Trump grants Pentagon additional authority to carry out counterterrorism raids in Yemen, US official says
- Comey promises to say by Wednesday whether FBI is investigating ties between Russia and Trump campaign, senator on investigating committee says.
- The White House says Trump paid $38 million in income tax in 2005 after earning more than $150 million
MARCH 15
- Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't know if he'll hear today from FBI Director Comey about probe into alleged ties between Russia and Trump campaign.
- House Intel chairmen say they have not seen evidence that then-President Obama wiretapped Trump. FBI Director Comey will testify March 20
- One of two Russian agents indicted by DOJ for massive hack of Yahoo is in custody in Russia and accused of spying for the US.
- Watch CNN as President Trump delivers remarks live at an event in Michigan.
- Federal Reserve raises key interest rate by 0.25 percentage point, also signals that more rate increases are expected later this year.
- The Trump administration says it will review fuel economy rules. That's good news for automakers and a mixed blessing for consumers
- Trump officials acknowledge the House health care bill is in serious jeopardy. Paul Ryan tells CNN's Jake Tapper what may be in store. Watch CNN
- "A goofy question": Paul Ryan refuses to say whether he thinks the GOP health care plan would pass the House if the vote were held today
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to warn China that US is prepared to increase sanctions against Chinese firms that do business with North Korea
- Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump's new travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect
- "This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach," Trump says after a federal judge blocks the new travel ban.
- HHS Secretary Tom Price is defending the GOP health care bill amid critics left and right. Watch as he takes questions at a CNN town hall starting at 9 p.m. ET.
- CBO only looked at a third of the plan for their analysis, HHS Sec. Tom Price says during CNN town hall. "They do a pretty good job with numbers -- coverage is not their strong suit." Watch CNN
MARCH 16
- Federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocks 90-day ban on immigration for citizens of six countries in President Trump's executive order.
- President Trump's $1.1T budget would hike defense spending $54B and make deep cuts to several departments including State, HUD and EPA
- Republican health care bill clears budget committee despite three conservatives voting against it
- Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was paid more than $33,750 by Russia TV for a speech he gave in 2015, top Democrat says
- "We see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance" by the US government, leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee say
- Trump stands by wiretapping accusations, Spicer says, despite Intel Committee's statement saying they've seen no evidence.
- Watch the heated exchange as Sean Spicer defends Trump's wiretapping accusations to CNN's Jim Acosta: "He didn't mean specifically wiretapping."
MARCH 17
- US military disputes claims that airstrikes Thursday killed dozens of Syrian civilians, says strikes targeted al Qaeda militants.
- US would consider military action against North Korea if provoked, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says.
- Most Americans disagree with Trump on immigration in a new CNN/ORC poll, with most saying a path to legal status is more important than deportations
- TV ads in West Palm Beach target an audience of one -- President Trump
- White House staffers apologize to British government after Sean Spicer repeats unfounded claim that UK spied on Trump
- Senior administration official tells CNN that Sean Spicer and national security adviser offered what amounted to apology to UK for Spicer's remarks
- President Trump says health care bill will be changed to shore up GOP support as House leaders plan Thursday vote
- The accused White House fence jumper Friday night was on the grounds for 15 minutes or more before he was caught, a Secret Service source tells CNN
- President Donald Trump hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a news conference as political intrigue swirls. Watch live
- Secret Service laptop with highly sensitive information has been stolen, NY law enforcement officials say.
- "At least we have something in common, perhaps": Trump addresses wiretapping claim in news conference with Angela Merkel
- Senate Intelligence Committee announces it will hold a hearing on March 30 about Russia's meddling into the US election.
- Press Secretary Sean Spicer denies White House staffers apologized to the UK after he cited the unfounded claim the British government spied on Trump
- Russia's Alfa Bank claims it was hacked to create perception of link to Trump Organization
- Ukrainian prosecutors want to question Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, as part of corruption investigation
- Classified DOJ report to House and Senate investigators does not confirm Trump's allegations that Obama wiretapped him, government sources say.
MARCH 18
- A person was taken into custody after jumping over bike rack in front of White House, officials say.
MARCH 20
- The saga of President Trump's claims reaches a climax. FBI chief testifies on wiretapping, alleged Russian interference in US election. Watch CNN live
- Watch: Comey says publicly for first time that FBI is investigating alleged links between Russia and Trump campaign and whether crimes were committed
- Judge Neil Gorsuch faces the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first day of hearings on his Supreme Court nomination. Watch live
- "I have no information that supports those tweets," says FBI director about Trump's allegation that Obama wiretapped him. Follow live blog
- FBI chief Comey testifies about Russia's goals in influencing 2016 election: Hurt US democracy and Hillary Clinton while helping Trump. Watch CNN
- White House official reacts to FBI director's testimony: "There is no evidence of a Trump-Russia scandal." Watch the White House daily briefing now
- White House refuses to back off Trump wiretap claims despite FBI chief saying he has no info to support them. Follow Sean Spicer briefing on live blog
- High court pick Neil Gorsuch sent a message of unity at his confirmation hearing. On Tuesday, he faces Democrats upset about Merrick Garland's snub
- Airlines flying to the US from some Middle East and African nations must require passengers to check in almost all electronic devices, US official says
- Trump associate Roger Stone, cited by Dems in hearing, in 2016 discussed backchannel communications with Julian Assange and claimed knowledge of leaks
- Conservative senators hoping for changes to the GOP health reform bill emerged from a "terribly frustrating" White House meeting, Sen. Mike Lee said.
- President Trump speaks at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, in first public appearance since FBI Director James Comey's hearing. Watch live
- Republicans release changes meant to lure votes on health care bill.
MARCH 21
- President Trump is on Capitol Hill to pitch House Republicans on the bill to repeal and replace much of Obamacare, a day after changes were released
- Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch faces questions from Democrats on Trump's policies at confirmation hearing planned to run 10 hours. Watch CNN
- Trump tells Republicans in closed-door meeting that many of them could lose their seats in 2018 if they don't back Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill
- Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch says he "would have walked out the door" if Trump had asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade. Follow confirmation hearing
- UK follows US lead and bans devices such as laptops and tablets on flights from some countries in the Mideast and Africa based on intelligence warning
- President Trump's statements before and after his presidential campaign reveal contradictions about his relationship with Russian President Putin
- Dow falls about 238 points, the biggest decline of the Trump era. S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all drop more than 1%, the worst since September
- Ban on some electronic devices aboard aircraft flying to the US is based on intelligence that an al Qaeda affiliate was perfecting ways to hide explosives in battery compartments, US official says
- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says attacks on judges from President Trump and others are "disheartening" and "demoralizing."
- "We're going to need to bring him in": The Senate wants to know more about Paul Manafort's Ukraine dealings.
- An undocumented immigrant in a D.C. suburb is charged with raping a classmate, and school officials warn the White House not to make it into an immigration issue.
- North Korea attempted to fire a missile Wednesday morning, but the launch failed, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.
MARCH 22
- President Trump will attend a NATO leaders' summit scheduled for May in Brussels, the White House has confirmed.
- Fighters in Syria begin a major ground offensive, backed up by US forces, to retake from ISIS a vital dam near Raqqa, a US official tells CNN
- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says Trump's personal communications may have been picked up by investigators through "incidental collection."
- Trump says he feels "somewhat" vindicated by House Intel chief Nunes' White House visit to discuss potential intelligence collected on him.
- Top Dem on House Intel Committee says chairman's announcement that Trump's communications may have been collected throws the investigation into "great doubt"
- 3 more GOP moderates have said they'll oppose the health care bill, and Paul Ryan can't afford to lose many more. Check our latest whip count.
- US officials have information that indicates Trump associates possibly coordinated with Russians to release information damaging to Clinton campaign
- Koch brothers make last-minute attempt to sink GOP health bill by creating a fund for 2018 reelection races that's closed to those who vote "yes."
- House GOP leaders emerge from late-night meeting without yet securing enough votes to pass the health care bill.
MARCH 23
- House intel chief apologizes to committee for briefing Trump and press about intel collection before the panel's Democrats, says Rep. Jackie Speier
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
- The State Department is set to approve the Keystone XL pipeline by Monday, reversing the Obama administration's decision, a senior official says
- The GOP health care legislation is in limbo this afternoon after multiple meetings at the White House and Capitol have failed to produce a deal.
- House Republicans delay health care reform vote, a major setback for President Trump that throws future of Obamacare repeal into jeopardy
- White House expresses confidence House will vote Friday on Obamacare repeal, but one official says: "We still don't have the votes."
- Revised GOP health care bill is more costly than earlier version but doesn't insure more people, Congressional Budget Office estimates
- The House Freedom Caucus, conservative Republicans with outsized influence who are partly behind the delay in a vote on the health care bill, is meeting now. Here's what to know about them.
- White House officials and Speaker Paul Ryan tell House Republicans they're done negotiating. They say Trump wants a vote on health care tomorrow.
- At least six Secret Service employees are expected to face discipline over the March 10 White House fence jumper incident, source says
- After health care negotiations mostly stopped, President Trump and House Speaker Ryan had a nearly 45-minute "entirely positive" call, a source says
MARCH 24
- Canada's largest school system announced it will no longer allow student or staff trips to the US, citing uncertainty over the travel ban.
- State Department issues permit allowing the Keystone XL project to proceed
- Hours after Trump made it clear negotiations were over, GOP health care bill heads to the House for debate. Watch on CNN
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offers to testify before panel probing Russian meddling in US election, committee chairman says
- Trump says House Speaker Ryan should not lose his job if health care vote fails, but Trump is not about to take the blame if things go poorly
- Republicans cancel an open House hearing on Russian election meddling, and Democrats are raising alarm bells
- House Speaker Paul Ryan goes to White House to brief Trump as Republicans scramble for support on health care vote planned for today. Follow updates
- Speaker Ryan is telling Trump he doesn't have the votes for Obamacare repeal and asking what to do next, GOP source says. Watch Sean Spicer soon on CNN
- Two former advisers to President Donald Trump say they're willing to speak to the House committee investigating Russian meddling in the US election
- Paul Ryan leaves meeting with Trump on health care. VP Pence's meeting with Freedom Caucus ends. Spicer says Trump "left everything on the field"
- Republicans unable to find enough support for their Obamacare repeal plan; Trump asks them to pull the bill without a vote, a GOP source says. Watch CNN
- Two GOP representatives say Speaker Ryan told them they are "moving on," making health care basically dead for the rest of this Congress. Ryan is expected to speak soon. Watch CNN
- "We came up short," Speaker Paul Ryan says about pulling health care bill. "Obamacare is the law of the land." Trump expected to speak soon. Watch CNN
- Trump thanks Ryan for working "very hard" on the failed health care effort, blames Democrats for not supporting it, and predicts Obamacare "will explode."
MARCH 25
- Go behind the scenes for the gut-punch moment when White House and GOP leadership officials knew Obamacare repeal would fail.
MARCH 26
- An al Qaeda leader responsible for a deadly 2008 suicide bombing in Pakistan has been killed in a US drone strike, the Pentagon says
- Texas Republican Ted Poe resigns from the conservative House Freedom Caucus over its opposition to the GOP health care plan.
- Will Republicans actually ask Democrats for help on health care? Get up to speed on the big questions and ideas from the Sunday shows.
- A March 17 coalition airstrike on an ISIS truck bomb killed dozens of Mosul civilians, a senior Iraqi officer claims. US and Iraq are investigating.
MARCH 27
- President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has volunteered to talk to Senate panel investigating Russian meddling in US election, White House says
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes tells CNN's Jake Tapper he was on WH grounds day before revealing Trump surveillance info
- House Intel Chairman Nunes tells CNN he viewed classified documents on White House grounds because intelligence had not yet provided them to Congress
- Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intel Committee, calls on Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the Russia investigation
- President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to curb federal regulations combating climate change, reversing a major Obama-era legacy.
MARCH 28
- House Intel Committee scraps meetings this week amid growing division that threatens to derail Trump-Russia probe, 2 sources tell CNN
- Amid calls for his recusal, House Intel Chair Devin Nunes says he's moving forward with probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia
- Trump said his newly signed EPA executive order will "eliminate fed overreach" and "start a new era of production and job creation."
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on April 7.
- House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes says he's invited FBI head James Comey to testify again before investigators
- House votes to repeal rules requiring your permission for companies to collect and share your data. Resolution goes to Trump next.
MARCH 29
- Senate intelligence committee has asked 20 people to be questioned in probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, panel chairman says
- Ivanka Trump is making her White House job official, subject to the same rules as other federal employees -- except she'll be unpaid.
- Undocumented immigrant Daniel Ramirez Medina released from ICE detention center after posting $15K bond
- FBI Director James Comey said his agency makes its decisions on a nonpartisan basis. "We are not on anybody's side."
- A federal judge in Hawaii has extended the order that blocks President Trump's travel ban. The Justice Department can appeal the ruling.
MARCH 30
- President Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on April 6 and 7, Chinese state news agency says.
- "Read my lips: No," President Putin said when asked directly if Russia interfered with the 2016 US election
- The Senate intelligence committee is kicking off its first public hearing on Russian interference in US elections. Watch live
- House Speaker Paul Ryan was the target of social media campaigns by Russians after health care bill failed, cybersecurity expert tells Senate panel
- Trump and Paul Ryan go public with war on conservative group. President says GOP "must fight" Freedom Caucus, after Ryan warned Trump may turn to Dems
- Trump is shaking up his senior West Wing staff days after failing to repeal and replace Obamacare: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh is leaving
- Top Dem: We're doing our best to try to get the House Intelligence Committee's Russia election meddling probe back on track
- White House invites lawmakers on House and Senate intel panels to view materials concerning Trump's claims he was wiretapped by Obama administration
- Top Dem on House intel panel expresses "profound concern" with the way White House materials were made available to the committee.
- Two Democratic senators say they will back Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
- Israel approves construction of first new settlement in more than 20 years
- A single holdout is standing in the way of nearly 4,000 former Trump University students getting back most of their money.
- Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is willing to testify -- if he's granted immunity, his lawyer says.
- Kentucky's only abortion provider sues to stay open after the state said it will revoke its license.
- Trump will sign two executive orders Friday as part of his effort to reshape US trade policy and combat foreign trade abuses.
MARCH 31
- Rex Tillerson says Ukraine-related sanctions stay until Russia reverses actions. Also, James Mattis calls out Russia "mucking around" in elections
- Thousands of former Trump University students will get most of their money back, with a judge approving a $25 million settlement
- Kentucky's only abortion provider avoids a Monday closure after federal judge grants temporary restraining order.
- Trump thinks ex-adviser Flynn should testify on Russia ties, Sean Spicer says. Also, Dem on House intel panel due to see info on Russia at WH today
- Trump signs two executive orders aimed at identifying and targeting foreign trade abuses
- Sen. Claire McCaskill busts GOP hopes, says she'll vote no on Neil Gorsuch and support a Democratic filibuster. See who else is voting no.
- Terrorists are testing concealed explosives with stolen airport security equipment, intel sources say.
- Financial snapshots of WH aides released: Chief Strategist Steve Bannon made up to $2.5M last year.
- More WH aide financial disclosures: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's assets could exceed $700 million.
APRIL 1
- Are you finding all the Trump-Russia news hard to follow? Here are the four things to know
- Sen. John McCain is "more worried about this country than I've been in my entire lifetime." Watch The Axe Files on CNN now
APRIL 2
- Sen. Joe Donnelly announced today he will support the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, making him the third Democrat to back Gorsuch.
- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is in Iraq at the invitation of Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford, official confirms to CNN.
APRIL 3
- Chaos worked for Trump as a candidate. As president? Not so much. Read an analysis from CNN's Chris Cillizza
- Dems pick up enough votes to sustain a filibuster against Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Republicans may now change Senate rules
- Senate Judiciary Committee votes to send Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. The vote was among party lines, 11-9.
- Attorney General Sessions orders DOJ to review all police reform activities, calling into question agreements negotiated by the agency under Obama.
APRIL 4
- Dozens reportedly killed in gas attack in Syria, including at least 10 children.
- White House says suspected gas attack in Syria is "a consequence of the past administration's weakness." Also, McCain criticizes both Trump and Obama
- Senior WH official issues dire warning on N. Korea's nuclear program: "The clock has now run out and all options are on the table"
- Mitch McConnell sets vote for Thursday on historic Senate rule change -- known as the "nuclear option" -- over Neil Gorsuch's high court confirmation
- Projectile fired by North Korea toward Japan Wednesday morning was likely a ballistic missile, US official says
- LGBT employees protected from workplace discrimination, appeals court rules
APRIL 5
- Russia claims Syria gas deaths were caused by regime strike on 'terrorist' chemical weapons factory, contradicting activists
- Steve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, senior administration official says
- At UN, US Ambassador Nikki Haley strongly condemns Russia and Bashar al-Assad over chemical attack in Syria and says if UN won't take action, "we may"
- Trump at news briefing blames Syrian leader for chemical attack on civilians: "These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated." Watch CNN
- President Trump defends Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment controversy, says Fox News host is a "good person" and should have fought allegations
- A prior alert misquoted Nikki Haley's remarks on Syria. She said: "There are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action"
- No deal: House lawmakers will head home for two weeks on Thursday without an agreement on how to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- A Secret Service agent on Vice President Pence's detail has been suspended after meeting a prostitute at a Maryland hotel, sources say
- Arnold Schwarzenegger says Trump's proposed cut to after-school programs robs kids blind. He's Van Jones' guest on "The Messy Truth" tonight.
- An undocumented immigrant, whose wife was a Trump supporter, has been deported back to Mexico, the family attorney said in a statement.
APRIL 6
- A source who speaks with Trump privately says he has begun asking friends: "What do you think of my team?" Read more from inside a tumultuous WH
- Citing ethics complaints, House intel chair Devin Nunes says he's temporarily stepping aside from leading probe of Russia's election meddling. Watch CNN
- Dems block nomination of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, per CNN count. GOP will now work to change Senate rules and break the filibuster
- President Trump has told members of Congress he is considering military action in Syria in retaliation for chemical attack there, source tells CNN
- GOP triggers "nuclear option" changing Senate rules for Supreme Court nominees. Vote to end Dems' filibuster of Neil Gorsuch upcoming. Follow live blog
- Senate Republicans, using new rules, break a Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, setting up a vote to confirm him Friday
- Speaking on Air Force One, President Trump said "something should happen" with regard to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in wake of chemical attack.
- Trump is expected to meet with his national security team later today in Mar-a-Lago to discuss options on Syria, White House officials say.
- Hillary Clinton calls on US to take out Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's air force, citing it as the cause of most civilian deaths in the country
- Vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court will occur around 11:30 a.m. ET Friday, Sen. Mitch McConnell says.
- US launches military strike on Syrian government targets in retaliation for chemical weapon attack on civilians earlier this week.
- US defense official says strike on Syria targeted runway, aircraft and fuel points. The missiles were launched from warships in the Eastern Mediterranean.
- "Assad choked out the helpless," President Donald Trump said after the US launched missiles into Syria Thursday night.
- There were Russians at the base that the US struck on Thursday night, though Russia had been warned of the attack, a US defense official says.
- ISIS reveals the chief editor of its online propaganda magazine was a US computer scientist who was killed in a coalition airstrike
APRIL 7
- Russian Pres Putin says US strike against Syrian airbase was an "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law"
- Six people were killed in the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, Syrian armed forces command says.
- President Trump's decision to strike Syria signals a major break with the Obama administration and with past statements Trump himself made.
- US unemployment rate drops to 4.5% in March, the lowest in 10 years. Employers added only 98,000 jobs.
- The Trump Organization and restaurateur Jose Andres have settled a long-running lawsuit that originated with Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants.
- Senate confirms President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch to US Supreme Court, per CNN count, filling seat vacated by passing of Antonin Scalia
- As Jared Kushner consolidates power in the Trump administration, Steve Bannon's standing in the president's inner-circle is diminishing.
- US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says US is "prepared to do more" in response to Syria's use of chemical weapons.
- A short list of replacements for Trump's chief of staff is circulating DC, but at least one WH staffer says Priebus is sticking around
APRIL 8
- New airstrikes hit the Syrian city struck by Tuesday's horrific chemical attack, activists say. It isn't clear who conducted the strikes
- US special ops soldier killed Saturday conducting operations in Afghanistan against ISIS, US officials say
- Nikki Haley says she doesn't see a political solution to the conflict in Syria. She's warning the US is prepared to take further actions.
- US aircraft carrier-led strike group heading toward Korean Peninsula as a show of force, US defense officials say.
APRIL 10
- Neil Gorsuch is sworn in as a justice of the US Supreme Court. The death of Antonin Scalia had created a 14-month vacancy on the bench.
- Trump celebrates political win as Neil Gorsuch is sworn in as Supreme Court justice, suggests it is "the most important thing that a President does."
- North Korea lashes out at US decision to send naval strike group to Korean Peninsula, calling it "reckless acts of aggression"
APRIL 11
- G7 meeting ends with "no consensus" over new sanctions on Syria and Russia after chemical attack, Italian foreign minister says
- North Korea is "looking for trouble," President Trump tweets, saying the US will go it alone if China refuses to help
- The Syrian regime and Russia are trying to "confuse the world community" about who is responsible for last week's chemical attack in Syria, White House says
- Sean Spicer apologizes for Hitler comparison: "It was mistake to do that"
- Classified documents contradict House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes' surveillance claims, Republican and Democratic sources say
- CNN projects Republican Ron Estes has won a special election in Kansas to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, who became President Trump's CIA director
APRIL 12
- Chinese and US presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed North Korea and Syria during a telephone call Wednesday, China says
- The Daily Mail to pay Melania Trump a reported $2.9 million to settle a lawsuit.
- Trump's lukewarm endorsement suggests he has lost tolerance for his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, writes CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza
- Russian President Putin is meeting with US Secretary of State Tillerson in Moscow, Kremlin confirms
- It is "well established" Russia meddled in US election, Tillerson says. Russia's FM Lavrov responds "not a single fact has been confirmed"
- Russia vetoes UN resolution requiring Syria to cooperate with investigators after a brutal chemical attack.
- Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will register as a foreign agent based on his past work for Ukraine, sources say
- President Trump to hold joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg amid rising tensions between the US and Russia. Watch CNN
- The US dollar dropped more than 0.6%, a major move, after President Trump told the Wall Street Journal it was "getting too strong"
- The FBI obtained a warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page on Russia suspicions, a report says. Page talks to Jake Tapper soon
- Trump reverses position, says NATO is "no longer obsolete" in joint news conference with NATO secretary general
- Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page declines repeatedly to answer whether the FBI has interviewed him.
- US intercepted communications featuring Syrian experts talking about preparations for the sarin attack last week senior US official tells CNN.
- Trump, shocked by Syria chemical attack, couldn't reconcile why a leader would use such weapons on his own people, sources who spoke to him in FL say
APRIL 13
- Syrian President Assad claims reports of last week's deadly chemical attack, widely blamed on his regime, were "100% fabrication"
- Most powerful non-nuclear US bomb dropped against ISIS targets in Afghanistan, officials say, the first battlefield use for the "mother of all bombs"
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer addresses media as reports emerge of US dropping a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided bomb in Afghanistan. Watch CNN
- President Trump privately signs bill that allows states to withhold federal money from Planned Parenthood, other abortion services providers
- President Trump declined to say whether he signed off on the use of the GBU-43/B MOAB -- "mother of all bombs" -- against ISIS targets in Afghanistan
- British intelligence passed on to their US counterparts Trump associates' communications with Russians, sources say
- Two Secret Service officers have been fired over the March 10 White House fence jumper incident, law enforcement sources say
APRIL 14
- 36 ISIS members killed when US dropped "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan, Afghan official says.
- Man suspected of mailing manifesto to President Trump and robbing gun shop caught after 10-day manhunt, Rock County, Wisconsin, sheriff's office says
- Trump administration decides to keep White House visitor logs private, breaking with precedent set by President Obama
- A military parade is underway in North Korea, where Kim Jong Un is expected to show off some of the country's arsenal
APRIL 15
- Russian agents trying to recruit spies in the US still use old-school tactics, preying on vulnerabilities and promising favors, FBI documents show
- 14 arrested at Trump Tax March after violence breaks out in Berkeley, California.
- Attempted projectile launch by North Korea fails, South Korean officials report.
APRIL 16
- He wears many hats in the White House: Press wrangler, private muscle and sounding board. Meet the 'most underestimated person on Trump's team'
- American aid worker cleared of child abuse charges after nearly three years behind bars in Egypt.
- Vice President Mike Pence will visit the DMZ, the highly fortified border between North Korea and South Korea
APRIL 17
- Vice President Mike Pence warns North Korea not to test 'the strength of our military forces' on visit to South Korea.
- Standing less than 100 feet from the DMZ, Vice President Pence told CNN's Dana Bash the US hopes to peaceably resolve the North Korean nuclear issue
- Supreme Court won't hear case brought by undocumented Central American women and children who were apprehended after entering the US to seek asylum
- With Vice President Pence and aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at Pyongyang's doorstep, North Korean envoy warns of possible nuclear war
APRIL 18
- VP Mike Pence, during Asia visit, tells CNN that North Korea is "getting the message" that it needs to walk away from its "reckless" nuclear activity
- In call to congratulate Turkey's President on referendum granting him broad new powers, Trump raised no concerns, senior administration official says
- China gave provisional OK to Ivanka Trump's company for at least two trademarks the day she dined with President Xi Jinping, trademark documents show
- Trump speaks in Wisconsin, where he will promote an executive order directing federal agencies to "Buy American, Hire American."
- "It's America First, you better believe it": Trump signs executive order directing federal agencies to "Buy American, Hire American."
- FBI used dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Trump campaign in part to secure approval to secretly monitor Carter Page, US officials say
- Results coming in for a special election in GA, where Democrat Jon Ossoff leads 17 other candidates for a traditionally GOP House seat. Follow live
- Turkey's President Erdogan says he and Trump agreed to meet face-to-face "in due course." Watch the exclusive interview with CNN's Becky Anderson.
- The special election for Georgia's 6th District will go to a runoff in June between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, CNN projects.
APRIL 19
- UN Ambassador Haley writes for CNN Opinion: Widespread human rights violations are a "loud, blaring siren" that a breakdown in peace is coming
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican and chair of the House's powerful oversight committee, announces he will not seek re-election to Congress
- Sailors and Marines have been officially barred from distributing nude photos following after a scandal that rocked the military last month
- In deciding not to run for re-election in 2018, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz suggests Trump's Washington is no home for ambitious GOP politicians
- Russia vetoes a proposed UN Security Council statement that would have condemned North Korea's latest missile launch test.
APRIL 20
- A federal judge, once criticized by then-candidate Trump about his Mexican heritage, will hear the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported.
- FBI overhauls media policy amid controversy over alleged leaks, restricting contacts between news media and employees.
- Trump offers condolences to French people after Paris incident: "It looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say? It just never ends."
- Sources: US prepares charges to seek arrest of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange
APRIL 21
- Russian aircraft have been spotted off Alaska four times this week, says a US official who calls the acts "strategic messaging"
- AG Sessions tells CNN's Kate Bolduan he wasn't disrespecting Hawaii by saying that a judge "sitting on an island" could stop Trump's travel ban
- Donald Trump just pulled a major flip-flop on his first 100 days in office, says CNN's Chris Cillizza
- ExxonMobil has been rejected by the Trump administration in its bid to bypass sanctions and resume its lucrative oil venture with Russia
- "Hawaii is a living reminder" of America's strength through diversity, and Sessions' comments show a prejudice worth fighting, Hawaii Sen. Hirono says
- President Trump says a "big announcement" on tax reform is coming Wednesday. He spoke while signing executive actions on financial reforms
- Sources: Russia tried to use Trump advisers to infiltrate campaign
APRIL 22
- Crowds gather in DC for the March for Science, a day of rallies and a march to the Capitol to protest President Trump's environmental policies
- Former adviser Carter Page says reports of Russia trying to infiltrate the Trump campaign are "false narratives"
APRIL 23
- A US citizen has been detained in North Korea, according to the Swedish Embassy in North Korea. Sweden represents the US interests in North Korea
- White House officials indicate there will be no health care vote this week and say to expect a short-term fix to avoid government shutdown.
APRIL 24
- She just broke the US record for most cumulative days in space, and now NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is fielding a call from the President. Watch live
- Former President Obama returns to the spotlight to speak in Chicago, just as President Trump enters the last week of his first 100 days. Watch live
- Anti-Semitic incidents have skyrocketed in the US since November, and are up 86% this year over the same time in 2016, a new study says
- A State Department blog post touting President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has some questioning whether government is helping Trump's bottom line
- Retired Marine Gen. Randolph Alles is expected to be named the next Secret Service director, sources tell CNN
- White House official signals Trump won't insist on funding for the border wall in spending bill to keep government running
APRIL 25
- North Korea's military stages "large-scale artillery drill" amid mounting tensions with the West, South Korean officials say
- Members of the audience hissed at Ivanka Trump as she defended her father's advocacy of women's issues during empowerment summit in Berlin.
- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify May 8 at a Senate hearing about Russia's meddling in last year's US elections.
- White House denies House oversight committee's request for documents tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, CNN has learned.
- There is no sign former national security adviser Michael Flynn complied with the law in his dealings with Russia, says House oversight panel.
- President Trump, after a series of missteps on Holocaust remarks by his staff, honors the Jewish people, saying he's deeply moved to stand with them
- President Trump's proposal to kill the Energy Star program could benefit his own properties, which tend to rate low for energy efficiency
- Federal judge blocks the Trump administration from enforcing threat to take away funds from sanctuary cities, a new blow to Trump's immigration agenda
- The US just lost a trade battle with Mexico. It's the first loss of the Trump era.
- Caitlyn Jenner says Trump has made mistakes on LGBT issues, but she doesn't regret voting for him. Watch her interview with Don Lemon now on CNN.
APRIL 26
- White House calls ruling blocking part of Trump's sanctuary cities executive order an "egregious overreach by a single, unelected district judge."
- From "better than the last three presidents" to "a disaster": This is how voters see Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
- The Trump administration plans to propose the "biggest tax cut" in US history, says Treasury Sec. Mnuchin, slashing the rate for all businesses to 15%
- National monuments designated by the past 3 presidents could lose their protected status under a new review ordered by President Trump
- The White House is weighing whether to pull out of the NAFTA free trade pact in the coming days, 2 senior officials say
- The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it will support a new proposal aimed at bridging the GOP divide on health care reform
- Trump administration outlines a dramatic tax proposal that leans heavily on tax cuts, but leaves many questions unanswered
- US feared for safety of Russian money-laundering witness -- 16 months before he fell from his Moscow apartment
- FCC chair lays out plans that could weaken enforcement of 2015 net neutrality rules intended to keep the Internet open and fair
- A government shutdown probably won't happen now. Border wall funding has been tabled, and low-income Americans will still get money for health care.
- FBI Director James Comey is to testify on May 3 before the Senate judiciary committee, where Russian meddling in US elections could come up
- CNN/ORC Poll: Nearing the 100-day mark, Donald Trump is the least popular president in history at this point in his term
- DOJ to continue to litigate the sanctuary cities case, as these executive actions are 'squarely within the powers of the President,' AG Sessions says
- Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico he wasn't immediately planning to end NAFTA and will try to renegotiate the trade pact, White House says
- North Korean official says his country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what Pyongyang calls "acts of aggression."
APRIL 27
- Republicans will introduce a short-term spending bill to keep government open through May 5, giving lawmakers time to negotiate a longer-term budget.
- In West Virginia, a state that President Donald Trump won by 42 points, see how Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is connecting to his constituents.
- New documents show ex-Trump adviser Flynn was warned not to take foreign funds as he entered retirement. He's now under Defense Dept. investigation
- Two US Special Operations Forces soldiers were killed and a third was wounded during a joint US-Afghan raid Thursday, a US official says
- Repealing Obamacare was laid out as a slam dunk for President Trump. Here's a look at his chances of scoring in the final hours of his first 100 days
- Democrats are warning the GOP that they won't support a stopgap bill to fund the government past Saturday if there's a health care vote this week
- Their best shot: We asked photographers who cover the White House to share their most memorable photo from Trump's first 100 days, and why
- President Trump says there is a chance the US could have a "major, major" military conflict with North Korea.
- The House will not vote this week on a bill to repeal Obamacare, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.
APRIL 28
- In premiere issue of STATE, CNN Politics' digital magazine: We talked to roughly five dozen people about Trump's first 100 days. Here's what we learned
- In President Trump's first GDP report, the US economy grew at an annual pace of 0.7% in the first quarter, the slowest growth in 3 years
- The House voted Friday to keep the federal government open through next week. The measure now heads to the Senate for approval.
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls for increased pressure on North Korea at UN meeting, says US is ready to take military action if necessary
- Obama hailed the political resilience of Obamacare at a private event Thursday, saying it has a higher approval rating than his successor.
- President Trump hopes his NRA speech helps to reassure his conservative base after a series of reversals on campaign promises. Watch live
- Trump signs executive order that aims to expand offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and off the East Coast, reversing actions taken by Obama.
- President Trump, speaking at NRA convention, says the "eight-year assault" on Second Amendment rights had come to a "crashing end" with his election