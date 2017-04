Every alert CNN sent in Trump's first 100 days

Since Trump was sworn in, CNN has sent nearly 600 alerts related to the new administration — they were even part of a skit on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in February

On day 100, we look at all those alerts we sent.

JANUARY 20

Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.

President Trump delivers inaugural address: "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first." Watch live on CNN

