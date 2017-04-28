(CNN) President Donald Trump had a special handout for three Reuters journalists who conducted a wide-ranging interview with him on Thursday connected to his first 100 days in office.

While discussing a topic regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump produced three maps illustrating the latest data from his electoral college wins in the 2016 election, according to Jeff Mason, the White House correspondent for Reuters and president of the White House Correspondents' Association.

"We were talking ... about President Xi and that relationship and then he sort of interrupted himself and handed out this map of the electoral college and said that these were the latest figures of the areas in the country that he had won in 2016," said Mason, showing the map to the cameras on CNN's "New Day" Friday morning.

"There were three of us in the interview ... and he had a copy for each of us," added Mason. "It was just clear that the election ... remains very much on his mind."

