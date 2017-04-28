Pentagon: US soldiers possibly killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan

Story highlights Sgts. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio, were killed Thursday



(CNN) The two Army rangers killed Thursday in Afghanistan might have been struck by friendly fire, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters on Friday.

He said that "some of the initial indications" point to that as a possibility, but that there is "no indication" of any intentional attacks by Afghanistan soldiers on their American advisers.

Earlier Friday, the Pentagon announced that Sgts. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio, were the two soldiers killed Thursday in the Nangarhar Province during an anti-ISIS raid.

There are "no indications it was intentional," Davis said. "War is a very difficult thing, in the heat of battle, in the fog of war the possibility always exists for friendly fire, and that may have been what happened here and that is what we are looking into with this investigation."

The target of the mission was an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) compound and ISIS emir Abdul Hasib, according to the Pentagon.

