CNN/ORC poll: Expectations plummet for health care overhaul

Washington (CNN) Three months ago, just before Donald Trump took office, about half of Americans said it was very likely that the new President, armed with a Republican majority in both houses of Congress, would repeal and replace the law known as Obamacare.

Now, after multiple unsuccessful efforts to fulfill that campaign pledge, a new CNN/ORC poll finds just 20% say it's very likely the President and Republicans in Congress will fulfill that promise.

The poll findings come as Republicans in the House have said they won't bring a third iteration of a repeal-and-replace bill to the floor this week, meaning it certainly won't happen during Trump's first 100 days in office. Repealing and replacing Obamacare was part of the Contract with American Voters that Trump unveiled in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during the campaign, outlining the actions he would take in his first 100 days as president.

The 30-point drop in the share seeing repeal and replace as "very likely" means even the Republican laity isn't so sure a deal will get done. Just 29% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say it's very likely, down from 67% who thought Trump would get it done in January. Democrats and Democratic-leaners have grown more skeptical as well, with 10% in that group saying it's very likely now, down from 36% in January. Obamacare itself continues to draw mixed reviews, according to the poll, with 47% in favor of it and 48% opposed.