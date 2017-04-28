Homeland Security chief: Airplane terror threat 'keeps me up at night'

Story highlights Kelly said he'd expand electronic ban to more airlines if he deems a growing threat

The Secretary said religion was never a factor in banning electronics from certain airports

Washington (CNN) Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Friday that the heightened threat of terrorists taking down a commercial airline is one of his greatest national concerns.

"A thing that keeps me up at night is the intent of terrorists to knock an airplane down in flight," Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Friday night.

While Kelly acknowledged DHS is doing the "best we can" to guard against threats, the department hears frequent chatter through intelligence networks -- including some that is "real" and "specific" -- which causes it to proceed with an "abundance of caution."

That caution includes a recent ban on large electronics aboard flights traveling to the US from 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa. Those devices must now be carried in the cargo hold through checked baggage, according to DHS. The sudden moves, attributed to concerns about potential terrorist attacks, have created additional logistical headaches for airline staff and passengers.

