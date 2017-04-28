Story highlights John Kasich said, "I believe the best way to solve this problem is to eradicate the leadership"

The Ohio governor said, "Moving big warships in and having a war, I don't think that's going to work"

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he knows how to tackle the issue of North Korea: take out leader Kim Jong Un and his allies.

Speaking to reporters Friday at an event sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor, the former Republican presidential candidate laid out what would be his North Korea plan if he were in the Oval Office.

"I believe the best way to solve this problem is to eradicate the leadership," Kasich said. "There are ways in which that can be achieved."

Kasich said that other options that the Trump team seems to be pursuing, including a military strike against the nation, would result in a major loss of lives, especially in neighboring Seoul, South Korea.

"Moving big warships in and having a war, I don't think that's going to work," he said. "Too much loss of life. But I don't have the generals sitting around the table."

