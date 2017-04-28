Tapper: These Americans have had a rougher 100 days than Trump

(CNN) "Many Americans" had a tougher past 100 days -- coinciding with the first months of Donald Trump's presidency -- than the President himself, CNN's Jake Tapper said on "The Lead" Friday.

Reflecting on his first 100 days, Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that he thought the job would be easier

Tapper responded: "The notion that President Trump thought the job of President of the United States of America would be easier than hosting 'Celebrity Apprentice' and running the Trump business empire is pretty stunning."

Tapper then went on to name a handful of Americans who have had a difficult past few months -- many of them as a result of Trump's policies.

"There's Kraig Moss, who lost his son Rob in the opioid crisis in 2014 and believed Trump when he said he would do something about the crisis. In fact, Kraig supported Trump so strongly he traveled the country to Trump rallies singing the candidate's praises. After the health care bill, Moss says he will never vote for Trump again," Tapper said.

Read More