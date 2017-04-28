Story highlights Congress has managed to sideline issues on the border wall and health care

Negotiators are passing Friday's legislation to pull together a larger bill next week

(CNN) Congress is voting Friday on a bill to keep the federal government open through next week, averting a shutdown while negotiators hammer out a broader deal to fund agencies through September.

After a tumultuous week, the House voted 382-30 keep federal agencies operating until May 5 Friday morning. The Senate is expected to approve it soon after and then send to the President to sign ahead of the midnight deadline.

Congressional leaders managed to sideline -- for now -- a series a political tripwires in recent days, leaving out funding for a border wall (as President Donald Trump had promised on the campaign trail), as well as continuing to fund subsidies for low income Americans as part of Obamacare and Republicans ruling out holding votes on a health care amendment.

The goal for next week is to pass the omnibus bill, but differences remain and leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are still haggling over the final points -- with input from bipartisan leadership and the White House.

Read More