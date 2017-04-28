The first 100 days in LGBT rights

(CNN) Even before US President Donald Trump took office, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans feared his administration would roll back gains they made in the Obama administration.

Now, 100 days into Trump's presidency, advocacy groups say their concerns have been realized through Cabinet appointments and policy decisions that undermine civil rights for LGBT Americans.

Here's a timeline of key actions affecting LGBT Americans from the first 100 days.

Reversing course

February 10: In the first sign of a new Justice Department with different priorities, the agency dropped its defense of Obama-era protections for transgender students in a key lawsuit.