Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'

By Dan Berman, CNN

Updated 6:20 AM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

(CNN)President Donald Trump, reflecting on a first 100 days in office that has featured no major legislative wins and low approval ratings, said Thursday he thought the job would be easier.

"I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump said in an interview with Reuters. "I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier."
He later added, "I do miss my old life. This -- I like to work. But this is actually more work."
    Trump also said he misses his pre-presidency freedom -- a sentiment often expressed by Oval Office occupants who find themselves in the security bubble of the White House.
    "And, while I had very little privacy, in my old life because, you know, I've been famous for a long time. I really -- this is much less privacy than I've seen before. This is, you know, something that's really amazing. At the same time, you're really into your own cocoon because there's such massive protection, that you really can't go anywhere."
    The President said he missed being able to take the wheel.
    "I like to drive," Trump told Reuters. "I can't drive any more."
    'Who knew?'

    Trump has admitted his surprise at the complexity of some of the issues in his in-tray during his brief time in office so far. In February, he noted with some exasperation the complexity of the nation's health care laws -- which he has vowed to reform as part of a bid to scrap Obamacare.
    "Now, I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject," he added. "Nobody knew health care could be so complicated."
    The admission was met with some mirth by opponents.
    Trump also marveled at the intricacies of the geopolitics of the Korean peninsula, a subject that China's President Xi Jinping was happy to tutor him on.
    "After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy," Trump told the Wall Street Journal.
    "I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power (over) North Korea ... But it's not what you would think."
    Cillizza: Being president is hard: The education of Donald Trump