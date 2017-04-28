Breaking News

Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'

By Dan Berman, CNN

Updated 1:24 AM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

One moment from each of Trump's first days
One moment from each of Trump's first days

    JUST WATCHED

    One moment from each of Trump's first days

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)President Donald Trump, reflecting on a first 100 days in office that has featured no major legislative wins and low approval ratings, said Thursday he thought the job would be easier.

"I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump said in an interview with Reuters. "I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier."
He later added, "I do miss my old life. This -- I like to work. But this is actually more work."
Trump barks, but struggles to find his bite
    Trump also said he misses his pre-presidency freedom -- a sentiment often expressed by Oval Office occupants who find themselves in the security bubble of the White House.
    Read More
    "And, while I had very little privacy, in my old life because, you know, I've been famous for a long time. I really -- this is much less privacy than I've seen before. This is, you know, something that's really amazing. At the same time, you're really into your own cocoon because there's such massive protection, that you really can't go anywhere."
    Tracking Trump's promises
    The President said he missed being able to take the wheel.
    "I like to drive," Trump told Reuters. "I can't drive any more."