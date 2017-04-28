Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'

(CNN) President Donald Trump, reflecting on a first 100 days in office that has featured no major legislative wins and low approval ratings, said Thursday he thought the job would be easier.

"I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump said in an interview with Reuters . "I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

He later added, "I do miss my old life. This -- I like to work. But this is actually more work."

Trump also said he misses his pre-presidency freedom -- a sentiment often expressed by Oval Office occupants who find themselves in the security bubble of the White House.

