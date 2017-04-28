Donald Trump is the best troll in all of politics

Washington (CNN) President Trump did what he does best on Friday afternoon in a speech to the National Rifle Association: He trolled other politicians.

Trump revives "Pocahontas" jab against Warren during NRA speech: "She is not big for the NRA, that I can tell you" https://t.co/wZ4FcJnrqf — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2017

"I have a feeling that in the next election you're going to be swamped with candidates," Trump told the crowd. "You'll have plenty of those Democrats coming over and you'll say 'No sir. No ma'am, perhaps ma'am. It may be Pocahontas, remember that. And she is not big for the NRA that I can tell you."

("Pocahontas" is Trump's derogatory nickname for Warren who faced a major controversy when she ran for the Senate in 2012 over whether she had Native American roots .)

Then there was Trump's reference to former presidential primary rival Ted Cruz, who was in the audience as the president spoke. "Like, dislike, like," Trump said by way of describing the arc of his relationship with the man he regularly referred to as "Lyin' Ted" during the course of the primary race.

