Dent: GOP health care plan would have left too many uninsured

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker said Friday he couldn't support his party's latest proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act because the new plan would have yanked coverage from too many Americans.

"Too many people are going to be losing coverage," Rep. Charlie Dent told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

The Pennsylvania congressman said he is not backing the replacement bill because it lacked support for people on Medicaid and made insurance unaffordable for many Americans.

"Those are my underlying concerns," he added. "The new revised version does not address those concerns and that's why I'm opposed to the bill."

House GOP leaders were unsuccessful in collecting the votes needed Thursday to move forward on their latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

