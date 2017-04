In 2010, Kim Overton became a "solo starter" -- choosing to have a child on her own without a significant other in her life. She had her first child at 39 through IVF in 2010. When she tried for a second child, however, she was unable due to fibroids. That's when she began to consider surrogacy.

Photos: Miracle through Surrogacy

After an emotional time trying to find a surrogate, Kim's cousin's daughter, Cydnee, offered to do it. After two unsuccessful transfers of embryos from Kim's eggs and other disappointments, Cydnee became pregnant. This is the moment Kim and her husband first saw the baby's head as he started to crown.