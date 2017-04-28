Was firing Gen. Flynn the biggest accomplishment of Trump's 100 days?

Story highlights Paul Callan: There's now even more reason to think that President Trump and the nation are better off having someone other than Flynn call the shots

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is of counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Michael Flynn, the man who holds the 24-day record for the shortest tenure as national security adviser, continues to tarnish the reputation of the Trump administration even after his very public retirement from the position. The former three-star Army general was forced to resign by President Trump for allegedly lying to Vice President Pence about his discussions with the Russian ambassador.

In the latest development, the inspector general of the Department of Defense released documents responding to congressional subpoenas revealing that Flynn allegedly received payments from entities tied directly to foreign governments after his retirement from the military, without properly notifying and receiving permission from both the Defense and State Department. So far, the conduct does not appear criminal in nature, but could force Flynn to forfeit part of his military pension.

The revelation that Gen. Flynn appeared to be receiving such payments without following proper reporting protocols is downright bizarre, given the fact that he had previously requested a Defense Department ethics opinion about the propriety of accepting payments.

The 2014 response to Flynn, issued by the Office of General Counsel at The Defense Intelligence Agency, explicitly warned that US government ethical standards require "... approval from the relevant service secretary and the Secretary of State before accepting employment, consulting fees, gifts, travel expenses, honoraria or salary from a foreign government..."

The man who was selected by President Trump as his chief personal adviser on matters relating to national security matters then allegedly proceeded to ignore the ethics opinion and take the money ... in this case a hefty speaking fee from the Russians without following required reporting protocols.

