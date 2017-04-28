(CNN) On May 1, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art will open its doors for the Met Gala, the annual invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum's Costume Institute, and a launch party for its spring exhibition.

While it's easy enough to enjoy a parade of designer dresses from the red carpet, a little context goes a long way. Here's what you need to know about fashion's most important party.

Has the Met Gala always been a big deal?

Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Carl Katz at the 1977 gala for "Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove."

To the Costume Institute , yes. It's the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities, and the gala is its biggest fundraiser. The event was initially named the Party of the Year, but it's only relatively recently that it fulfilled that promise.

From 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn't pegged to an exhibition, and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room. Guests (mostly New York society types) indulged in fine dining and were entertained by "skits, raffles, and pageants of models in historic costume," according to the museum's records.