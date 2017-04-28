(CNN) The story of Balenciaga's Ikea-inspired blue tote (priced at $2,145) continues to make its way around the Internet this week, having been revived by a playful new response from the Swedish furniture brand. But for all the social media commentary, it's important to remember this story isn't new.

Fashion houses, artists and designers have often looked to everyday objects for inspiration. From Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans" (1962) to Anya Hindmarch's Crisp Packet Clutch or Moschino's spray detergent cell phone covers, there are plenty of examples.

In 2007, Louis Vuitton took the extremely ordinary checked laundry bag, a favorite among cash-strapped students, and available for a dollar or two at most, and turned it into a couture product.

In 2014, London-based designer Ashish Gupta revamped the plastic grocery bag into a sequined statement piece -- at a premium price.

Ashish showed eye-catching sequined bags modeled after plastic grocery bags.

Gufta commented in an email: "It's a homage to everyday life and classic design, but also perhaps a revolt against the disposable nature of fast fashion -- it's taking a classic but throw-away object and turning it into something with longevity, that can be appreciated outside of its usual context for its timeless design quality."

