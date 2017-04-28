Marine Le Pen's presidential campaign hit by more Holocaust denial allegations

Story highlights Jean-Francois Jalkh stands aside from FN leadership

Paris (CNN) The man asked to lead France's National Front party in the temporary absence of Marine Le Pen has been forced to step aside after being accused of Holocaust denial.

Jean-Francois Jalkh, who firmly rejects the allegations, is accused of making questionable remarks about the Nazi gas chambers.

According to reports, it is claimed that Jalkh, a vice-president of the party, once questioned whether the Germans used Zyklon B gas to murder Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

He is alleged to rejected the established historical fact that Zyklon B gas was used inside gas chambers. He is also said to have endorsed the work of known Holocaust denier Robert Faurisson.

Jean-Francois Jalkh, right, has stepped down from his role in the party.

Speaking to CNN affiliate BFMTV, Le Pen said that Jalkh was "extremely affected by this defamation."