Brexit negotiations will begin after the UK snap general election is held on June 8

(CNN) The European Union has said that resolving the thorny issue of the Irish border must be a priority in Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom.

European Council President Donald Tusk said Europe should aim to avoid a "hard border" between the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU after Brexit, and Northern Ireland, which leaves as part of the UK.

Border controls between the north and south were eased as part of the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 accord that brought peace to Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian conflict.

Ireland was expected to ask Saturday that Northern Ireland be allowed to enter the EU if the two Irelands ever unite, an EU Council source confirmed. The EU is not taking a stance on unification, which would be decided by the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement.

Leaders from the 27 EU nations will meet in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday to adopt the bloc's formal negotiating guidelines.

