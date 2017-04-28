Story highlights Donald Tusk: "Before discussing our future, we must first sort out our past"

Brexit negotiations will begin after the UK snap general election is held on June 8

(CNN) The European Union has said that resolving the thorny issue of the Irish border must be a priority in Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom.

European Council President Donald Tusk said Europe should aim to avoid a "hard border" between the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU after Brexit, and Northern Ireland, which leaves as part of the UK.

Border controls between the north and south were eased as part of the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 accord that brought peace to Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian conflict.

The Financial Times and the Guardian suggested that EU leaders were preparing to acknowledge that Northern Ireland could re-enter the EU in the event of a united Ireland. Such a move would raise hackles in the British government, already fending off calls for a second independence referendum in Scotland.

Leaders from the 27 EU nations will meet in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday to adopt the bloc's formal negotiating guidelines.

