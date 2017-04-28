Trump presidency produces winners in Hollywood

(CNN) Donald Trump promised supporters so much winning they would become exhausted. While the president enjoys at best sparse backing in Hollywood, his election has produced its share of showbiz winners, and less demonstrably losers.

"Donald Trump has done a lot for me in the first 100 days," Stephen Colbert quipped earlier this week, a sly reference to how his CBS "Late Show" has surpassed "The Tonight Show" in total viewers since Trump's inauguration.

Colbert, certainly, has benefited from sharpened satire with Trump in the White House, while some perceive "Tonight's" Jimmy Fallon -- who remains first in the demographics advertisers covet -- as having suffered for his more vanilla-flavored approach. Others have specifically pointed to the NBC host playfully tousling Trump's hair during a guest appearance in September as grounds for his decline, which might be more wishful thinking than reality.

Still, more politically minded late-night talent in general -- including Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, "The Daily Show," and HBO's John Oliver and Bill Maher -- appear to have gained by focusing on the Trump administration. And the higher-than-usual boost that some of those programs are receiving from delayed DVR playback suggests people are making appointments for their daily dose of satire.

The 100-day mark is arbitrary, especially for a franchise like "Saturday Night Live," whose ratings were already soaring during the campaign. That trend has continued, however, since Trump's inauguration, with sketches featuring Alec Baldwin's Trump and Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer becoming their own version of must-see TV.

