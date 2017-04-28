'The President Show' unevenly stretches Trump spoof

(CNN) Comedy Central has plenty of experience lampooning sitting presidents, but "The President Show" takes the satire up a notch, in a mock talk show hosted by none other than Donald J. Trump -- or a reasonable facsimile thereof. The premiere yielded a few hearty laughs, but also exposed the limitations of the concept.

Comic Anthony Atamanuik does a pretty uncanny Trump impersonation, the conceit being that he intends to "talk to the American people directly" by hosting this weekly half-hour. He's joined by Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz), who functions as his Ed McMahon-like sidekick.

The show opened with a mock press conference, then shifted to Trump behind the desk, where Atamanuik rattled off a list of hit-miss lines. The best, by far, was his observation that the boos that greeted his daughter Ivanka in Germany were easily "the worst thing the Germans have ever done," while Pence fidgeted when asked to concur.

That was followed by a taped segment, in which Trump sought to visit his wife Melania in New York, only to have her lock him out of Trump Tower. The ensuing field piece was something of a mixed bag that skewed toward lower-brow gags, like having the fictional president swig mayonnaise.

The most promising element, actually, came last, when Atamanuik interviewed guest Keith Olbermann. During the exchange, Atamanuik showed some of the mental dexterity Stephen Colbert exhibited in his old Comedy Central show, as he nimbly ad-libbed in character. New programs often have to find their way, and "The President Show" may discover that less preplanned material is better, assuming that the guests are able to play along.

