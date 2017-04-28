Story highlights A luxury music festival in the Bahamas has been a disaster

"Everything about it was a sham," one traveler said

(CNN) If you turned up at the Fyre Festival wooed by its ads -- and many, many fans did -- you'd think you were in for a weekend of top-notch acts playing for your entertainment, as models in bikinis paraded around and private jets and yachts ferried you to and from the beautiful Caribbean paradise. Everything any good millennial needs for a strong Instagram post.

The reality, however, has been anything but.

Those who shelled out up to $12,780 for the luxury weekend in Great Exuma found themselves Thursday treated to mass disorganization, half-built tents, feral dogs, and catered food that was little more than limp cheese sandwiches.

Oh, and no beer.

"We just realized it was all a complete cluster and nothing was ready, there was no organization, there was no leadership," said William Finley, from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Read More