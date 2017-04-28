Breaking News

With my camera as witness: A lens on Syria

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 5:18 AM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

Abu Hisham Abdel Karim and his family use a local taxi to salvage possessions from their ruined apartment in the Khalidiya district of Homs shortly after the city was retaken by government forces. (June 15, 2014)
Abu Hisham Abdel Karim and his family use a local taxi to salvage possessions from their ruined apartment in the Khalidiya district of Homs shortly after the city was retaken by government forces. (June 15, 2014)
A cyclist watches a fire caused by the explosion of a mortar shell during fighting between government and opposition forces near the Old City of Damascus. (August 24, 2013)
A cyclist watches a fire caused by the explosion of a mortar shell during fighting between government and opposition forces near the Old City of Damascus. (August 24, 2013)
An election campaign poster for President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a ruined shopping mall in the Khalidiya district of Homs, shortly after government forces regained control of the area. Built just before the war, the mall never opened for business. (June 15, 2014)
An election campaign poster for President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a ruined shopping mall in the Khalidiya district of Homs, shortly after government forces regained control of the area. Built just before the war, the mall never opened for business. (June 15, 2014)
Homeless children play in the ruins of Homs after opposition forces left the area. During the siege, children were left to fend for themselves when their parents went missing or were caught on the wrong side of newly established checkpoints. (June 14, 2014)
Homeless children play in the ruins of Homs after opposition forces left the area. During the siege, children were left to fend for themselves when their parents went missing or were caught on the wrong side of newly established checkpoints. (June 14, 2014)
A portrait of the President is displayed on a chair in the government-controlled sector of Homs, 40 meters from the sniper-controlled frontline that divided the city. (March 23, 2014)
A portrait of the President is displayed on a chair in the government-controlled sector of Homs, 40 meters from the sniper-controlled frontline that divided the city. (March 23, 2014)
A traumatized refugee, wrapped in a thermal blanket, shakes with cold after struggling ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos. (October 16, 2015)
A traumatized refugee, wrapped in a thermal blanket, shakes with cold after struggling ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos. (October 16, 2015)
An inflatable dinghy, crowded with refugees and migrants, is pulled ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos after sailing five miles across the Aegean Sea from Turkey. (July 27, 2015)
An inflatable dinghy, crowded with refugees and migrants, is pulled ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos after sailing five miles across the Aegean Sea from Turkey. (July 27, 2015)
Refugees and migrants, who were refused entry to Macedonia, camp in harsh winter conditions near the closed border crossing. (March 11, 2016)
Refugees and migrants, who were refused entry to Macedonia, camp in harsh winter conditions near the closed border crossing. (March 11, 2016)
A desperate man is hauled through the window of one of the last trains to carry refugees and migrants from the Croatian border to Zagreb. (September 18, 2015)
A desperate man is hauled through the window of one of the last trains to carry refugees and migrants from the Croatian border to Zagreb. (September 18, 2015)
Refugees and migrants rush to board a Macedonian train to take them from the Greek border village of Idomeni towards Serbia. (July 27, 2015)
Refugees and migrants rush to board a Macedonian train to take them from the Greek border village of Idomeni towards Serbia. (July 27, 2015)
London (CNN)Afghanistan, Tripoli, Gaza, Chernobyl, Lebanon: a litany of horror. Armed with his camera, photojournalist Sergey Ponomarev has documented some of the most devastating stories of conflict and human suffering of the last decades.

Sergey Ponomarev: "There's only black and white in conflict zones, only life and death, enemy and friend."
His latest exhibition, "A Lens on Syria," is now showing at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in London, a visual testimony to a war that -- at the last count a year ago -- has killed 400,000 civilians and created 4.9 million refugees.
"I was there before the war," Ponomarev explains. "I was fascinated by the culture and roots of this nation... It's a beautiful land.
    Ponomarev's photographs of Syria are going on display in the UK for the first time.
    "I'm just really sorry that they're destroying that with their fighting."
    Taken in 2013 and 2014, the images in the first part of the exhibition -- "Assad's Syria" -- are works of art as well as documents of that destruction.
    Despite their often ugly content, the aesthetic quality of the photographs -- the use of color, the play of light and shade, the flawless framing -- is hard to ignore.
    "I'm always using light, using color, using metaphors, but I never try to interfere in the reality unfolding," says Ponomarev. "I never stage images."
    "Reality will give you more surprises... you will see striking or beautiful events happen in front of you."
    He takes very few images, spending much of his time waiting rather than clicking. Most photographers shoot everything they see, a fixer once told him, "You're unusual."
    "But I know what kind of frame I want and I wait until I see it," he says. "And I try to be as invisible as I can."

    Inside Assad's Syria

    While many Western journalists have gained access to the country with rebel groups, Ponomarev, a Russian national, was only able to enter with a visa from the Syrian government.
    For him, it was "an opportunity to... get something unique from inside the government zones."
    An election campaign poster for President Bashar al-Assad hangs on a ruined shopping mall in Homs.
    One of the most striking images in the exhibition shows an election portrait of President Bashar al-Assad hung on a destroyed shopping mall in the Khalidiya district of Homs soon after it was retaken by government forces in 2014.
    "If there is a portrait of Assad, it means this zone is controlled by (him)," Ponomarev explains. "They hang that as a sign of victory."
    For most Westerners, however, "this picture tells a death toll."
    Another image on display was taken in Palmyra in 2014. It shows the ancient Arch of Triumph, destroyed by ISIS the following year.
    Ponomarev says he was one of the last Western journalists in Palmyra before it was taken by ISIS. "I keep this photo in my flat, the only photograph (of mine) that I keep there, because that's a heritage that's now destroyed."

    From conflict to exodus

    Ponomarev became a freelance photojournalist in 2012 after working for Associated Press in Russia.
    Since then, he has been awarded some of the biggest prizes in international photography, including the Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for his work with colleagues at The New York Times documenting the lives of refugees arriving in Europe.
    Many of the photographs in "The Exodus" have never been exhibited before.
    Forty-six of the photos he took on that trip are on display in the second part of this exhibition in an installation titled "The Exodus." Many of them have never been shown in public before.
    In a darkened room, a compelling, sometimes distressing, story of flight is played out on a large screen, each image appearing for a few seconds before giving way to the next -- a never-ending narrative of the human search for refuge.
    Ponomarev sees this narrative as the direct consequence of wars such as the Syrian conflict, and the layout of this two-part exhibition invites the visitor to draw the same conclusion.
    Back in the first room we see Syrians apparently going about their normal lives -- shopping, baking bread, relaxing at a café, praying.
    The war was there, but people continued with their lives, recalls Ponomarev. "There might be an explosion just in the next block, and on the other side of the street... there's a normal busy street buzz and a traffic jam and people will live normally."
    In the next room, the visual signifiers of conflict become harder to miss: explosions, soldiers, rubble and the look of fear in the eyes of civilians.
    Any semblance of normality has gone. Who would not flee from this tide of destruction, the exhibition seems to ask, before presenting us with the desperate stories of those who did just that -- but were met with violence and fenced-up borders after reaching Europe's shores.

    The power of visual storytelling

    Ponomarev is inspired by the work of photojournalists such as James Nachtwey and Sebastiao Salgado, who "went as deep as they could and tried to reveal the hardships of mankind."
    Yet he's also aware that the power of photography has been depleted by the constant stream of images that we are fed in what he calls a "digital millennium."
    "We are overwhelmed by imagery and images don't have the same effect as before," he says. "Photographers now will never stop wars."
    But Ponomarev believes there are positives too. "We don't need words anymore (to tell stories) -- images are an international language of storytelling."
    The story told in this exhibition is of a conflict that is both continuing and beginning to pass into history. The images on display are "historical documents," Ponomarev says, as well as reminders of a current, and very pressing, crisis.
    "Images are an international language of storytelling," says Ponomarev.
    This juxtaposition of the contemporary and the historical is welcomed by the museum, which opened in 1917 in the midst of the First World War. By engaging with contemporary conflict, "we're continuing what we started to do 100 years ago," says Hilary Roberts, curator of the exhibition.
    And war will always be a compelling subject. "War is such an extreme human experience," says Roberts. "People have the urge to either bear witness -- and the camera is a very good way of doing that -- or they seek insight and understanding."
    And Ponomarev's images offer just that.
    Reflecting on the experience of reporting from war zones, he unsurprisingly selects a visual metaphor.
    "There's only black and white in conflict zones," he says, "only life and death, enemy and friend."
    Perhaps that was his experience, but the images he has created are rich with nuance and bear witness to a complex reality that is filled with shades of gray.
    "Sergey Ponomarev: A Lens on Syria" runs until September 3 at the Imperial War Museum in London. It is part of the museum's broader season, "Syria: A Conflict Explored."