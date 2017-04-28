Dia Azzawi's politically-charged artworks

(CNN) Widely acknowledged as a pioneer of modern Arab art, Dia Azzawi's work is highly-politicized, often reflecting pivotal events in the history of his region.

"When I look at his art I feel a bit of sorrow because I know what is reflecting in his work."

Documenting history

Born in Baghdad in 1939, Azzawi has lived in London since 1976.

He initially studied archeology at Baghdad University, an experience that has continued to influence his work.

Dia Azzawi in Baghdad in 1972

A founding member of the New Vision group in 1969 , whose purpose was to unite fellow Arab artists ideologically.

Represented by galleries in Paris and London, his pieces have been exhibited internationally, including a recent landmark retrospective in Doha, Qatar.

Dia Azzawi pictured in with his work "Mission of Destruction" at the Arab Museum of Modern Art in Doha, Qatar (2016).

Speaking about the piece "Mission of Destruction" (2004-2007) which he regards as "the most important work of my history of art," he explained it was " a kind of protest after what happened to the destruction of the country after the 2003 occupation, the destruction of many institutions, colleges, museums in Iraq."

"I feel I have to do something which documents such an awful incident in my history," he said.

Until tomorrow

The retrospective by no means marks an end to his prolific career.

"The title of the exhibition, 'until tomorrow,' this is what I feel because, for any artist, without challenging himself, you cannot be creative. If you want to stop being creative, it's death. I mean for me hopefully I will not be in this position.

"All I can say historically I hope somebody will do research about my work. He can find my contribution to push the Arab arts to wider steps or to open windows to be part of the international scenes in art."

Watch the video above to learn more about Dia Azzawi's most significant artworks.