Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, April 28

By Katie Glaeser, CNN

Updated 3:52 PM ET, Fri April 28, 2017

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Congress voted to avoid a shutdown and keep the government open for one more week. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump for approval.
-- In Trump's first GDP report, the US economy grew at an annual pace of 0.7% in the first quarter, the slowest growth in 3 years. Trump has promised to end the slow growth narrative.
    -- Tomorrow marks Trump's 100th day as President, but reflecting on his time in office, he said he misses his old life and pre-presidency freedom. "I thought it would be easier," he said of the presidency.
    -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for increased pressure on North Korea at a UN meeting, saying the United States is ready to take military action if necessary. Trump says, "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea."
    --The "eight-year assault" on the Second Amendment is over, Trump declared. Today was the first time a sitting US president has spoken at an annual meeting of the NRA since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
    -- Pope Francis started his visit to Egypt by stressing the importance of unity between Muslims and Christians to shape world peace and emphasized the "incompatibility of violence and faith."
    -- Trump signed an executive order that aims to expand offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and off the East Coast, reversing actions taken by Obama.
    -- Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Houston hospital where he was recovering from pneumonia.
    -- We asked and you answered. Here's how IVF and adoption have changed your lives.
    -- Check out the week in photos!