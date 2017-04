(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Congress voted to avoid a shutdown and keep the government open for one more week. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump for approval.

-- In Trump's first GDP report , the US economy grew at an annual pace of 0.7% in the first quarter, the slowest growth in 3 years. Trump has promised to end the slow growth narrative.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for increased pressure on North Korea at a UN meeting, saying the United States is ready to take military action if necessary. Trump says , "There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea."