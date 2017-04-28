Pope Francis in Egypt: 'No to every form of violence'

Story highlights Pope, Grand Imam meet, speak at conference

Pope Francis is due to meet with the Coptic Pope

Cairo (CNN) Pope Francis, speaking at the heart of Sunni Islam scholarship, stressed the importance of unity between Muslims and Christians to shape world peace and emphasized the "incompatibility of violence and faith."

"Let us say once more a firm and clear 'No!' to every form of violence, vengeance and hatred carried out in the name of religion or in the name of God," the Pope said in Italian in a speech at a peace conference at Al-Azhar University, the premier seat of high learning among Sunni Muslims.

Francis met with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb and became the first pontiff to visit the institution since Pope John Paul II in 2000.

Pope Francis arrives in Egypt on Friday for an official visit.

The Pope and the Grand Imam spoke at the closing of the International Conference for Peace, organized by Al-Azhar. The men were seated side by side at the conference. When he greeted the Grand Imam, the Pope called him "my brother."

