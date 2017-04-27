The week in 29 photos

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands next to a classic invalid carriage during a ceremony in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, April 25. The invalid carriage -- or "blue trike," as it was known by in the 1960s and '70s -- was a subsidized, low-cost vehicle used by disabled people in the United Kingdom.
A white-cheeked gibbon clings to its mother at the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England, on Tuesday, April 25. The species is critically endangered.
Swans swim at a pond in Munich, Germany, on Friday, April 21.
One of the Flying Frenchies -- stars of the new film "The Free Man" -- hangs from a high wire near the BBC Broadcasting House in London on Tuesday, April 25.
People in Oranienburg, Germany, enter what used to be the Nazi death camp Sachsenhausen on Sunday, April 23. Commemorations were taking place for the camp's liberation 72 years ago.
Members of France's National Front party take photos of Marine Le Pen's new campaign poster on Wednesday, April 26. Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, will face Emmanuel Macron in a presidential runoff next month. ("Choisir La France" means "Choose France.")
Waves crash into a seawall in Seaham, Scotland, on Tuesday, April 25.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi poses with journalists' children at the end of her weekly news conference in Washington on Thursday, April 27. It was national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and many journalists brought their children to the US Capitol.
The vertical dance group Bandaloop performs at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday, April 25. It was part of the city's "La La Land Day," which celebrated the recent Oscar-nominated movie.
President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and the first lady walked Argentina's President and his wife to their vehicle on Thursday, April 27.
Emilio Gonzalez shows off his tattoos and piercings on Friday, April 21, the first day of the Frankfurt Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany.