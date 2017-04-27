Photos: The week in 29 photos US President Donald Trump crosses his arms Tuesday, April 25, after speaking at the National Days of Remembrance ceremony for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. During the ceremony, Trump promised an audience that he would "confront anti-Semitism." Saturday marks Trump's 100th day in office. See more photos from his first 100 days Hide Caption 1 of 29

This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Wednesday, April 26, shows an Army Day celebration in the country. The annual holiday celebrates the founding of North Korea's army.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks to supporters in Paris after the country's first round of voting on Sunday, April 23. Macron, a pro-European centrist, finished in first place and will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a runoff next month.

A police officer points his gun at a man with a bow and arrow as indigenous groups held a demonstration in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday, April 25. According to the Reuters news agency, the indigenous groups were protesting farmers' encroachment on reservations.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands next to a classic invalid carriage during a ceremony in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, April 25. The invalid carriage -- or "blue trike," as it was known by in the 1960s and '70s -- was a subsidized, low-cost vehicle used by disabled people in the United Kingdom.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on Tuesday, April 25. Ivanka Trump was in Germany to participate in a panel discussion on women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.

A US Navy helicopter fires flares during a training exercise in the Philippine Sea on Monday, April 24. The helicopter was near the USS Carl Vinson, which was headed to the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korean provocations, a US defense official told CNN.

A massive wildfire burns in Polk County, Florida, on Friday, April 21. The fire is the latest in "a series of suspicious fires here in the last two or three weeks," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters.

Police in London detain a man, left, who they say was carrying knives near Parliament on Thursday, April 27. A statement from Scotland Yard said a 27-year-old "was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism." He was detained just a few meters from the scene of a deadly terror attack last month.

A white-cheeked gibbon clings to its mother at the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England, on Tuesday, April 25. The species is critically endangered.

An activist wearing a Donald Trump mask is detained as she demonstrates in Henin-Beaumont, France, where French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen would later vote on Sunday, April 23. Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front party, has risen on the same populist politics that ignited Trump's presidential campaign last year.

Pharmacist Tiffany Brown laughs with former US President Barack Obama as they attend a forum at the University of Chicago on Monday, April 24. It was Obama's first public appearance since leaving the White House three months ago. See what Obama said

Swans swim at a pond in Munich, Germany, on Friday, April 21.

Workers in New Orleans dismantle the Battle of Liberty Place monument on Monday, April 24. It was the first of four scheduled relocations of Confederate memorials in New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said the statues will go to storage while the city looks for a suitable venue to display them.

Protesters fill a park in Portland, Oregon, during the March for Science on Saturday, April 22. Crowds gathered in cities around the world to support science and evidence-based research -- a protest partly fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump's threats of budget cuts to agencies that fund scientists' work.

One of the Flying Frenchies -- stars of the new film "The Free Man" -- hangs from a high wire near the BBC Broadcasting House in London on Tuesday, April 25.

People in Oranienburg, Germany, enter what used to be the Nazi death camp Sachsenhausen on Sunday, April 23. Commemorations were taking place for the camp's liberation 72 years ago.

Members of France's National Front party take photos of Marine Le Pen's new campaign poster on Wednesday, April 26. Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, will face Emmanuel Macron in a presidential runoff next month. ("Choisir La France" means "Choose France.")

Waves crash into a seawall in Seaham, Scotland, on Tuesday, April 25.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi poses with journalists' children at the end of her weekly news conference in Washington on Thursday, April 27. It was national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, and many journalists brought their children to the US Capitol.

The vertical dance group Bandaloop performs at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday, April 25. It was part of the city's "La La Land Day," which celebrated the recent Oscar-nominated movie.

President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and the first lady walked Argentina's President and his wife to their vehicle on Thursday, April 27.

Kashmiri students clash with Indian government forces in Srinagar, India, on Monday, April 24. Hundreds of student protesters shouted "we want freedom" and "go India, go back." Read more: The Kashmir dispute explained

US Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, addresses reporters Tuesday, April 25, along with US Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the committee. They said Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, did not properly disclose past payments for a speech he gave to Russia's state-run broadcaster in December 2015. Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, said Tuesday that Flynn was not hiding anything, noting that Flynn briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency on his trip to Russia.

Emilio Gonzalez shows off his tattoos and piercings on Friday, April 21, the first day of the Frankfurt Tattoo Convention in Frankfurt, Germany.

Anti-government protesters block a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, April 24. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro shut down main roads across the country as the protest movement entered its fourth week. Venezuela's protests: What you need to know

Women grieve as they await the arrival of the body of Sanjay Kumar at his home in Palampur, India, on Tuesday, April 25. Kumar was among 25 police officers killed when suspected Maoist rebels attacked a convoy in central India.