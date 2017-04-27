(CNN) Texas lawmakers are asking President Donald Trump to help them build a wall -- no, not that wall. Instead of a border wall built to keep immigrants from crossing into the state illegally, this wall would protect the critically important cities of Houston and Galveston from the devastating storm surge of a powerful hurricane.

The Houston and Galveston bay areas are critically important to our national infrastructure, with 428 million tons of cargo flowing through the region annually. In fact, the Port of Houston and the Port of Beaumont are the 2nd and 4th busiest ports in the United States.

Each line represents a hurricane that has tracked within 50 miles of Galveston, Texas since 1850.

The region is also a critical hub for the nations petrochemical resources. The nation's largest Strategic Petroleum Reserve is in Freeport -- which is responsible for over half the country's jet fuel and the number one energy supplier to the US Military -- which makes protecting it "crucial to national security" said Bush in the letter.

Unfortunately, this economically vital region is also extremely vulnerable to hurricanes with 20 different hurricanes coming ashore within 50 miles of Houston since records began in 1850.

This includes the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900, which killed at least 8,000 people and is the deadliest natural disaster in US history.

Despite this, Texas leaders warn that the bay area is "largely unprotected from hurricane related storm surge."

The 'Ike Dike'

This vulnerability was highlighted in September of 2008 when Hurricane Ike devastated the Texas coast , causing $29.5 billion in damages and killing 74 people. Ike was the third costliest hurricane in US history, but could have been significantly worse.

Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 A single home is left standing amid debris from Hurricane Ike on September 14, 2008, in Gilchrist, Texas. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 A collapsed road sits in disrepair on September 15, 2008, in Galveston, Texas, following Hurricane Ike. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 Debris deposited by Hurricane Ike covers Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, Texas, hours after landfall on September 13, 2008. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 A home and a car lie amid the debris of Hurricane Ike on September 17, 2008, in Crystal Beach, Texas. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 A bridge on Highway 87 in Gilchrist, Texas, remains in tatters on September 17, 2008, days after Hurricane Ike slammed the area. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 Houses sit amid debris on September 14, 2008, in Crystal Beach, Texas, after Hurricane Ike swept through the area. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 Workers remove debris on September 21, 2008, from Monte Calvario Pentecostal Church in Galveston, Texas, after it was damaged by a flood from Hurricane Ike. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 A car sits in a burned-out garage on September 16, 2008, in Galveston, Texas, the result of one of many fires sparked by Hurricane Ike. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Hurricane Ike slams Texas in 2008 Workers prepare to remove a sailboat on September 21, 2008. Hurricane Ike pushed the vessel onto the edge of a highway in Galveston, Texas. Hide Caption 9 of 9

The storm did not hit the Port of Houston directly, and weakened to a category 2 storm before landfall. In the letter to President Trump, Commissioner Bush claims that "a direct hit from (Hurricane Ike) would have resulted in over $100 billion in damages."

The most critical piece of infrastructure in the proposed coastal barrier system will likely be something called the "Ike Dike ," a combination of seawalls like the Galveston Seawall, natural-looking embankments along beaches, and flood gates at the bay entrances, designed to protect the coastline from storm surge. The Ike Dike was initially proposed by Dr. William Merrell, a professor and researcher at Texas A&M University in Galveston, shortly after Hurricane Ike hit the region.

A large part of the city of Galveston, Texas was reduced to rubble, as shown in this September 1900 photo, after being hit by a surprise hurricane Sept. 8, 1900. More than 6,000 people were killed and 10,000 left homeless from the Great Storm which remains the worst natural disaster in U.S. history.

"I saw what happened to people when Ike hit," said Merrell, "many left and never came back."

"Poor people were impacted disproportionately," Merrell told CNN, "and for them there is no recovery, protection is the only way to do it."

The idea of investing in protection, rather than in recovery after the storm, is one that has been gathering steam over the past several months. The idea of a "coastal spine" consisting of barriers, walls, and gates "naturally had some naysayers," said Merrell, "but over time we have been able to show them that we can integrate the system into the fabric of the coast, and we have built pretty broad support for the project."

The support is evident in the wide variety of local leaders that signed their names to the letter sent to the President Trump, which includes more than 20 of the regions mayors and numerous chamber of commerce presidents.

Similar to Netherlands barriers

The concept of the Ike Dike leans heavily on existing seawalls and floodgates in the Netherlands. The Dutch Delta Works project , which protects the vulnerable coastline of the Netherlands from strong North Sea storms, has been called one of the "seven wonders of the modern world."

Rotterdam, Netherlands. Closed Storm Surge Barrier, called Maeslant Barrier or Maeslantkering. Part of the Delta Works.

"The engineering is nothing new," says Merrell told CNN, "it's worked for the Dutch for 26 years."

Merrell further explained that the flood gates that protect Rotterdam are 1,183 feet wide, whereas the ones designed for the Houston ship channel are about 800 feet.

Economically a "no-brainer"

Bush's letter states that the Houston/Galveston port systems "produce over 3 million direct and indirect jobs nationwide," not to mention the 6 million people that live and work in the region.

"The return on investment would be significant," Merrell said, "they spent $16 billion to protect New Orleans."

The proposed coastal barrier system "would be built to a 100-year event standard," according to the Texas GLO -- but even that might not be enough.

"With climate change warming the oceans and creating rising sea levels, what is a 1 in a 100-year event in 2017 may be a 1 in 10-year event 30 years from now," said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers.

And while no man-made system can protect from the wind and the rain associated with a strong hurricane, the proposed coastal barrier could significantly reduce the storm surge, which often is the deadliest and most destructive part of the hurricane.

Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 – Historically, the worst part of the Atlantic hurricane season stretches from the last part of August through September and October, according to the National Weather Service. In late October 2012, Superstorm Sandy crashed into the northeastern United States, creating extensive damage to parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Click through the gallery to see more photos of disasterous U.S. hurricanes, and facts from the National Hurricane Center Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Ike – On September 13, 2008, Ike hit Galveston Island, Texas, as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Little was left standing where this photo was taken in Gilchrist, Texas. Ike was blamed for scores of deaths in the Caribbean and in the United States. Property damage was estimated at $19.3 billion. Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Katrina – Unforgettable Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005, making landfall near Buras, Louisiana, on August 29 as a Category 3 storm with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph. Katrina was blamed for more than 1,200 reported deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. Estimated property damage: $75 billion, the costliest U.S. hurricane on record. Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Rita – Just weeks after the horror of Katrina, Hurricane Rita collided with the Louisiana coast on September 24, 2005, as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Rita's massive damage included this washed out road in Cocodrie, Louisiana. Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Charley – August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley pushed ashore near Captiva Island, Florida, as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds near 150 mph. It devastated Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, where a recreational vehicle was found resting against a tree. Charley then moved into the Carolinas to do more damage there. Overall, at least 15 people were killed. Estimated damage: $15 billion. Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Frances – On September 6, 2004, Frances made landfall in the Florida Big Bend region as a tropical storm, after peaking in the Caribbean as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The storm spawned more than 100 tornadoes throughout the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states. Frances was blamed for eight deaths -- seven in the United States and one in the Bahamas. U.S. damage was estimated around $8.9 billion. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Jeanne – Just three weeks after Frances, on September 26, 2004, Hurricane Jeanne's 60-mile-wide eye crossed the Florida coast near Stuart, at virtually the same place Frances made landfall. Maximum winds were estimated at 120 mph. The storm tore apart this auto shop in Sebastian, Florida. Jeanne was blamed for three deaths in Florida, and one each in Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Virginia. Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Ivan – On September 16, 2004, Hurricane Ivan's maximum sustained winds of 120 mph crashed into Alabama, just west of Gulf Shores, with damage spreading across the region to Milton, Florida, seen here. When it was all said and done, Ivan was blamed for 92 deaths across the United States, Grenada, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cayman Islands, Tobago and Barbados. U.S. damage was estimated at $14.2 billion, the third largest total on record. Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Andrew – Hurricane Andrew blasted its way across south Florida on August 24, 1992, as a Category 4 with peak gusts measured at 164 mph. After raking entire neighborhoods in and around Homestead, Florida, Andrew moved across the Gulf to hit Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane. Andrew is responsible for 23 deaths in the United States and three in the Bahamas. Estimated U.S. damage: $26.5 billion. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Camille – On August 17, 1969, Camille -- a Category 5 hurricane -- rushed ashore along the Mississippi coast. The storm made trouble even for large ships in Gulfport. Camille's winds, surges and rainfalls caused 256 deaths, including 143 on the Gulf Coast and 113 in related Virginia floods. Three deaths were reported in Cuba. Estimated damage: $1.421 billion. Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Donna – Donna is the only hurricane of record to produce hurricane-force winds in Florida, the Mid-Atlantic states and New England. It crossed Florida on September 11, 1960, as seen in this photo taken in Islamorada Key. Then the hurricane blew into eastern North Carolina as a Category 3 on the 12th, and New England as a Category 3. Donna is blamed for 50 deaths in the United States and hundreds more in the Caribbean. Estimated damage: $387 million in the United States and $13 million elsewhere. Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 The Great Miami Hurricane – "The Great Miami Hurricane" of 1926 was a Category 4 when it raced across Miami Beach and downtown Miami during the morning hours of September 18. Although its death toll is uncertain, more than 800 people were reported missing, and a Red Cross report lists 373 deaths. If the disaster had occurred in modern times, its estimated cost would be $90 billion. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Killer hurricanes 1900-2012 Galveston, 1900 – The nation's deadliest hurricane was a September storm. On September 8 the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 slammed into Texas. Storm tides of 8-15 feet are largely blamed for the hurricane's estimated 6,000 to 12,000 deaths. Property damage has been estimated at $30 million. Hide Caption 13 of 13

The Texas GLO and their academic partners have used computer models to conclude that the coastal barrier "would have prevented 87% of the damages incurred by Hurricane Ike."

Considering the $29.5 billion price tag from Ike, which was considered a "near-miss," building the coastal barrier could pay for itself after one significant hurricane.

"The barrier is essential," Merrell pleaded, "its cost-effective to do it ... it's really a no-brainer."