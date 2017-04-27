Where the sun rarely shines

Story highlights Soggy city of Astoria has endured a record 167 rainy days since October

Forecast was so boring, meteorologist began to write it in the form of a poem

(CNN) When you think of cloudy weather, Seattle likely comes to mind. This winter has been particularly gloomy -- not only in Seattle -- but much of the Pacific Northwest. The winter blues have extended into spring, with glimpses of sunshine few and far between.

Astoria, Oregon, broke its record for days with measurable rain. Since October 1, the coastal city has had 167 days of measurable rain, according to the Portland office of the National Weather Service. That is 80% of the days over the last 6 months.

NWS meteorologist Matthew Cullen said that breaks a record going back to 1892.

"It's been a lot I can tell you that much," said Cullen.

Portland got nearly as soaked, also setting a record with 147 measurable rain days in the same period.

