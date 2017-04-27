Story highlights Arturo Hernandez has been in the US without proper documents since 2003

The 44-year-old father of two took sanctuary in 2014 in a Denver church

New York (CNN) An undocumented Mexican man who once took sanctuary at the same Denver church that is now a focal point of the fiery immigration debate was detained Wednesday by federal immigration agents.

Arturo Hernandez, 44, took refuge in 2014 at the First Unitarian church. The site is now home to Jeanette Vizguerra , an undocumented mother of four from Mexico who was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People for her efforts to win rights for immigrants. Vizguerra moved into the church in February when a stay on her deportation order was denied.

Hernandez's detention, seven years after he came to the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, was cast as routine by the federal agency.

"Hernandez Garcia has overstayed his original six-month visa by nearly 14 years," an ICE statement reads. "He has exhausted his petitions through the immigration courts and through ICE. He is currently in ICE custody pending his removal."

Ana Sauzameda, the wife of Arturo Hernandez, attends a protest Wednesday outside the ICE processing center in Colorado after her husband was detained.

But the American Friends Service Committee, which helps undocumented people find refuge in churches, slammed the move as overreach by the administration of President Donald Trump, who has tightened immigration rules since taking office in January.