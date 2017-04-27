Man says Delta kicked him off flight for going to bathroom before takeoff

(CNN) A man says he was ejected from a Delta Air Lines flight because he went to the bathroom while waiting for the plane to leave the Atlanta airport.

Kima Hamilton told CNN affiliate WISN he simply could not wait to use the restroom while the plane was waiting to take off for Milwaukee on April 18. " ... it's at an emergency stage," Hamilton told WISN.

After Hamilton had used the bathroom and returned to his seat, an unidentified Delta employee approached Hamilton and had a conversation that was recorded by a fellow passenger.

"So I'm going to kindly ask you to please come with me," the employee says on the video.

"I'm not really clear on why I'm being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket," Hamilton said. "I had an emergency. I had to pee. ... And now I'm being kicked off the plane."

