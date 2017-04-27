Berkeley braces for dueling protests after Ann Coulter event canceled

(CNN) Ann Coulter won't be delivering her planned speech at Berkeley. So others will speak in her place.

'Alt-Right Delete' rally

The Bay Area chapter of the International Socialist Organization has invited students and other members of the Berkeley community who oppose "racist provocateurs" to an "Alt-Right Delete" press conference at noon (3 p.m. ET) Thursday.

JUST WATCHED White nationalists recruiting students Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH White nationalists recruiting students 05:06

"We know that there are many among us who want to tackle the very real threat posed by the political far right, which is growing emboldened in Washington, D.C., and in the streets of Berkeley, Calif.," the group posted on Facebook

"Mass mobilization, organization, and commitment to the politics of solidarity can actually confront the far right threat and defend our rights to free speech and assembly."

'Freedom of Speech' rally

Two hours after the socialists' rally, right-wing commentators will unite at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center at 2 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). The MLK center is on Sproul Plaza, the epicenter of Berkeley's free speech movement.

"Freedom of speech lives on," a flier for the rally says.

One of the scheduled speakers, Gavin McInnes, said he will be delivering Coulter's speech for her.

After making this, I heard she canceled and immediately headed to the airport to do the speech on her behalf. https://t.co/94ARjcAdXF — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) April 26, 2017

She said, he said

Exactly who canceled Coulter's speech remains a point of contention.

Coulter gave her account of events on Twitter, claiming the Young America's Foundation did little to stop the cancellation.

"I'm so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I'm so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation. And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs," she said. "It's sickening when a radical thuggish institution like Berkeley can so easily snuff out the cherished American right to free speech."

I'm so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I'm so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation. And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 26, 2017

But a university spokesman said organizers of the speech didn't follow proper protocol and that the speech was never formally scheduled.

"Ms. Coulter and speakers regardless of their position are welcome on this campus," spokesman Dan Mogulof said.

He said the school asks for two months' notice of an event so it can work out logistics and security. The school was tentatively notified by an email in mid-March that said the group was hoping to get Coulter to appear in late April or in the fall.

No specific date was discussed, he said.

University officials learned of the event being scheduled for April 27 when they read it in a newspaper, he said.

The school scrambled to find a venue, Mogulof said.

"We know how to do this, but we can't do what we want to do to facilitate those speakers if the groups that want to invite them and host them don't work with us in the way that they need to," he said.