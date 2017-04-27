Breaking News

23 beautiful reasons to visit South Africa

By Rob Hodgetts, Griffin Shea and Maggie Wong, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

The Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, Mpumalanga: Claimed to be the world's largest green canyon, the reserve is home to a 33-kilometer gorge, abundant wildlife and dramatic landscape. God's Window along the Panorama Route is one of the best viewpoints in the 29,000-hectare reserve.
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal: A resort town north of Durban, Umhlanga boasts a three-kilometer-long promenade with gardens, swimming and surf beaches and the famous Umlanga Lighthouse.
Table Mountain, Cape Town: While other cities have skyscrapers to be lit up for special occasions, Cape Town has Table Mountain. The flat-topped mountain is arguably the most iconic and beloved landmark in the city.
Stellenbosch, the Cape Winelands: Sitting in the heart of the Cape Winelands, Stellenbosch's vineyards are surrounded by towering mountains. Stellenbosch claims to have the only new grape variety created outside Europe -- a grape variety called Pinotage created by a professor at Stellenbosch University.
Jacaranda season in Pretoria or Johannesburg: In late October to early November every year, there are few things more beautiful than the purple blossoms spilling from the trees across the city.
Kruger National Park, Limpopo: Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves in South Africa spanning 19,000 square kilometers. The famous safari park is also a great place to have your first encounter with the big-five beasts -- elephants, lions, buffalo, rhinos and leopards.
Johannesburg during sunsets: No matter how familiar you're with Johannesburg, sunset views over the city are still breathtaking every time -- especially from the top of the Ponte, in Delta Park or across the Mandela Bridge. (NICO ROETS/Flickr/CC by 2.0)
Bourke's Luck Potholes, Mpumulanga: A part of the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, the potholes are carved out by centuries of river activity. A number of vantage points and bridges are built over some of the most beautiful sections. (JON CONNELL/Flickr/CC by 2.0)
Hermanus, Western Cape: Between July and November, the waters near Hermanus become the mating and breeding grounds for Southern Right Whales, making it one of the world's best whale watching spots
.
Chapman's Peak Drive, Cape Town: Affectionately nicknamed "Chappies" by local residents, Chapman's Peak Drive is a nine-kilometer scenic and curvy -- with 114 bends -- stretch of road from Hout Bay to Noordhoek.
Tugela River, KwaZulu-Natal: Originating in the Drakensberg Mountains, The Tugela River is the largest in the KwaZulu-Natal province. At times a rocky stream and at times a broad river, the Tugela recalls scenes of the American West, except for the hippos.
Robben Island, Western Cape: Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, the former political and criminal prison island is packed with history. A standard tour around Robben Island takes around four hours. A short ferry ride from Cape Town, the island also offers another viewpoint of the city.
De Hoop Nature Reserve, Overberg: This family-friendly nature reserve is an ideal place for hiking, cycling and whale watching. It's also home to mesmerizing sand dunes that lead to the azure ocean. (PAUL KELLER/Flickr/CC by 2.0)
Namaqualand, Northern Cape: In September, the desert across Namaqualand is blanketed with endless fields of colorful blossoms.
Augrabies Falls National Park: The arid Augrabies Falls National Park is home to the Orange River Gorge and the 56-meter Augrabies Waterfall. It's especially impressive when it's in full flood -- the local Khoi people called the waterfall Aukoerebis, or Great Noise.
Amphitheatre, Drakensberg, Kwa-Zulu Natal: Amphiteatre is a near perfect symmetrical rock wall rising 1,200 meters from the Tugela Valley. The most notable feature among Drakensberg mountains, Amphitheatre offers challenging hiking trails for experienced hikers.
Constitution Court, Johannesburg: A former prison that once held Mandela and Gandhi now houses the nation's highest court, surrounded by an art gallery and museum that explores the site's history and the implications of significant rulings -- like the right to housing, and the right to anti-AIDS drugs. The ramparts of the old barracks offer some of the best views of Johannesburg.
Silvermine Nature Reserve, Cape Town: Part of the Table Mountain National Park, Silvermine Nature Reserve is a favorite backyard garden for residents of Cape Town. It's famous for its indigenous fynbos species and boasts plenty of picnic and braai spots. (PAUL SCOTT/Flickr/CC by SA 2.0)
Valley of Desolation, Graaff-Reinet: The valley inside the Camdeboo National Park is famous for its cliffs and natural Dolerite rock columns rising as high as 120 meters above ground. (SOUTH AFRICAN TOURISM/Flickr/CC by 2.0)
Mandela Capture Site, KwaZulu-Natal: Mandela Capture Site is a sculpture with steel columns up to 9.5 meters tall, marking the site where the former president was taken into custody. The surrounding landscape is stunning, too. (DARREN GLANVILLE/Flickr/CC by SA 2.0)
Cango Caves, Western Cape: The interior of the Cango Caves is like a palace of exquisite stalactite and stalagmite formations. Regular tours to the caves are available daily.
Kalk Bay, Cape Town: White-sand beaches, colorful fishing boats and houses running up mountain slopes are the must-include elements in your Instagram shots of Cape Town's picture-perfect suburban fishing town.(Wesley Nitsckie/Flickr/CC by SA 2.0)
Bo-Kaap, Cape Town: Formerly the Malay Quarter, Bo-Kaap's cobbled stone streets and cheerfully colorful houses are the main draw for visitors. It's also the place for Cape Malay cuisine.
(CNN)Its human history is checkered, but South Africa's natural wonders have never been less than glorious.

From surf-ravaged beaches to big game-roaming national parks, towering mountains to flooded wetlands, stunning coastal drives and the junction of two oceans -- the Atlantic and Pacific -- at the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa is blessed with treasures.
Then there are the man-made attractions, from rolling vineyards to plunging diamond mines, poignant Robben Island and Johannesburg's Apartheid Museum to cosmopolitan Cape Town and Table Mountain and buzzing Jo'burg itself.
South African celebrates Freedom Day on April 27 -- a commemoration of the first post-apartheid elections held on that day in 1994.
    To honor the occasion, we've put together images of the best places to see in the Rainbow Nation.
    Click through the above gallery for an eyeful of the best South Africa has to offer.