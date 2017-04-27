Johnny Depp turns up at Disneyland as Capt. Jack Sparrow (and fans lose it)

(CNN) Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland, by popping up on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride in his full Capt. Jack Sparrow costume.

The actor was waving his cutlass and talking to riders with his patented British slur on Wednesday night, not far from the animatronic versions of his character that appear throughout the ride.

Identical twins Sarah and Rebecca Saryan sailed right up to him and he told everyone to jump into the water, so he could get into the boat (nobody did).

Sarah Saryan said they knew that Disney was filming, but they didn't know what was going on until they saw him.

The 29-year-olds have been annual passholders since they were four and Rebecca works at the park.