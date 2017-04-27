(CNN) The draft "steal."

In pro sports, these can make or break a franchise. These are the underrated players chosen low in the draft but who go on to have long, successful careers.

They can provide unexpected value to a team, pushing them into the playoffs or maybe even a championship.

NBA playoffs For updates, stories, video and features about the NBA playoffs go to cnn.com/nba

But for every other team, these success stories can bring anguish to their fans and their front office: "How did we not choose this guy? How did we pass him up?"

In many cases, it's their size -- or lack thereof.

Read More