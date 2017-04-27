Breaking News

The art of the 'steal': Hidden value in the NBA Draft

By Kyle Almond, CNN

Updated 7:42 AM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

Isaiah Thomas has been the driving force for the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed going into the NBA playoffs. The point guard might only be 5-foot-9, but he finished the regular season as the league's third-leading scorer (28.9 points a game). What might be even more amazing was that Thomas was picked dead last -- 60th overall -- in the 2011 NBA Draft. Here are some more NBA superstars who weren't high draft picks.
Tony Parker, left, and Manu Ginobili celebrate after the San Antonio Spurs won the 2003 NBA Finals. Both Parker and Ginobili were draft steals who came from outside of the United States. Ginobili, an Argentine, was taken 57th overall in 1999. Parker, a Frenchman, went 28th overall in 2001. The two have won four championships with San Antonio and are likely Hall of Famers.
Golden State's Draymond Green was taken in the second round, 35th overall, in 2012. Many viewed him as undersized for the power forward position. But he's already become one of the league's best defensive players, making two All-Star teams and leading the league in steals this season. He was a major contributor to the Warriors' title in 2015.
Speaking of defense, there aren't many better at it than the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan. Jordan, like Green, was chosen No. 35 in the draft. And like Green, he made the league's All-Defensive Team in 2015 and 2016. Jordan also led the league in rebounding in 2014 and 2015.
Dennis Rodman, perhaps the greatest rebounder in NBA history, went 27th overall in the 1986 NBA Draft. He played college at Southeastern Oklahoma State, a small NAIA school.
Joe Dumars played with Rodman on the Detroit Pistons team that won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. Dumars made six All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. Not bad for a guy taken 18th overall out of McNeese State.
OK, the 13th overall pick isn't exactly a low draft pick. But considering it was Kobe Bryant -- one of the league's greatest players of all time -- you have to consider it one of the biggest draft steals in league history. Bryant was taken by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night in 1996. He spent 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and making 18 All-Star teams.
Steve Nash was drafted just two picks after Bryant in 1996. He became one of the league's best-ever point guards. Nash made eight All-Star teams in his career, and he was also the league MVP in 2005 and 2006.
The Utah Jazz got two Hall of Famers in back-to-back drafts. Karl Malone, left, was the 13th overall draft pick in 1985. John Stockton, right, was the 16th overall pick a year earlier. The two were perennial All-Stars who played together for nearly their entire careers. They also starred on the iconic "Dream Team" -- the U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 1992.
Clyde "The Glide" Drexler, another member of the 1992 "Dream Team," was the 14th overall pick in 1983. He made 10 All-Star teams and won a title with Houston in 1995. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.
Alex English, right, was a prolific scorer who made eight All-Star teams in his Hall of Fame career. He was drafted 23rd overall in 1976.
Dennis Johnson won three NBA titles in his Hall of Fame career: one with Seattle and two with Boston. The point guard, one of the best defensive players of his era, was drafted 29th overall in 1976.
Nate "Tiny" Archibald was taken 19th overall in 1970. Three seasons later, he led the league in points and assists. Archibald made six All-Star teams and won a title with Boston in 1981. He made the Hall of Fame in 1991.
Jimmy Butler has blossomed into one of the league's best players since Chicago took him 30th overall in 2011. He's made the All-Star team the last three seasons and become one of the league's best defensive players.
Philadelphia took Maurice Cheeks with the 36th pick in 1978. The point guard won a title with the Sixers in 1983 and finished his career as the league's all-time leader in steals. He also averaged nearly seven assists a game, and Philadelphia retired his number.
Kawhi Leonard was taken 15th overall in 2011. Indiana traded him to San Antonio on draft night, and he's become yet another steal for the Spurs. He was MVP of the NBA Finals in 2014, and he's made the last two All-Star teams.
(CNN)The draft "steal."

In pro sports, these can make or break a franchise. These are the underrated players chosen low in the draft but who go on to have long, successful careers.
They can provide unexpected value to a team, pushing them into the playoffs or maybe even a championship.
But for every other team, these success stories can bring anguish to their fans and their front office: "How did we not choose this guy? How did we pass him up?"
    In many cases, it's their size -- or lack thereof.
    Take Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. He averaged nearly 30 points a game this season and led his team to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. But because he's only 5-foot-9, he was chosen dead last -- 60th overall -- by the Sacramento Kings in 2011.
    Even tall guys are overlooked for this reason. Draymond Green is 6-foot-7, but in the NBA that's considered small for the front-court positions he was projected to play. So he wasn't taken until the second round -- 35th overall, in 2012.
    It worked out for the Golden State Warriors, though. Green's fiery competitiveness helped lift the team to an NBA title in 2015. This year, he led the league in steals and was an All-Star.
    Location, location, location

    There are, of course, other reasons that teams might underrate a player in the draft.
    Maybe it's because they come from a small school.
    Dennis Rodman, perhaps the greatest rebounder in NBA history, played at Southeastern Oklahoma State, located about 90 minutes north of Dallas, Texas, in Durant, Oklahoma. He went 27th overall in the 1986 draft.
    Joe Dumars, one of Rodman's former teammates, was taken 18th overall out of McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana, located between New Orleans and Houston, Texas.
    Both Rodman and Dumars played for the Detroit Pistons teams that won titles in 1989 and 1990. Both are in the Hall of Fame.

    Does experience playing in the US matter?

    Maybe players have been overlooked because they weren't playing in the United States.
    There weren't many basketball fans who had heard of Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker before the San Antonio Spurs chose them with late picks in 1999 and 2001.
    Ginobili played for Argentine and Italian teams before the NBA drafted him. Parker cut his pro basketball teeth in France.
    Now both men are household names and surefire Hall of Famers after leading the Spurs to four NBA titles.
    Getting better all the time

    Sometimes, there's not just one reason players becomes known as draft steals. Maybe they just get to the league and blossom, working on their game, fixing their weaknesses and finding the right role or team that fits their skill set.
    Click through the gallery above this story to see more low draft picks who became NBA superstars.