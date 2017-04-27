Story highlights
- A medical team reported no apparent injuries
- The incident occurred during "routine flight operations"
Washington (CNN)A US destroyer rescued two pilots and a crewman Wednesday after their Navy helicopter crashed in the waters near Guam, according to the service.
A medical team aboard the USS Dewey examined the helicopter crew and reported no apparent injuries.
The incident occurred as the MH-60R Sea Hawk was performing "routine flight operations," with the cause of the crash currently under investigation, the Navy said in a press release.
The aircraft is part of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78, the Blue Hawks, which left San Diego for the Western Pacific on March 31 aboard the USS Dewey.
An Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Sterett, was also deployed with the USS Dewey and carries its own helicopter strike group.
MH-60R Sea Hawks are primarily used to hunt enemy submarines and to suppress enemy ground troops from the air.
The 64-foot, 14,000-pound aircraft tops out at just over 200 mph and can fly as high as 13,000 feet.
The first Sea Hawk was deployed in 2006 -- there are currently 218 of a planned 280 in use.
Wednesday's crash comes less than a week after a Navy F/A-18 fighter jet pilot assigned to the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier was forced to eject during a training flight while in transit in the Celebes Sea. That pilot was also uninjured.