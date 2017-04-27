Trump to create new whistleblower protection office at Veterans Affairs

Story highlights Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday

He has pledged to help veterans

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, as part of his dash to rack up wins before the end of his first 100 days, signed an executive order Thursday that creates a new office devoted to protecting whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Before signing the order at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Trump said the new office will help provide veterans with the "health care they need and the health care they deserve."

"We are not going to let them down," Trump said, arguing that the order "makes it clear that we will never tolerate substandard care for our great veterans" and ensure that those who report problems at the veterans affairs are protected.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin told reporters Wednesday that the office will review all VA employees and protect those who find employees within the agency who "have deviated" from the mission of serving veterans.

The new office comes after years of controversy in how the Department of Veterans Affairs was caring for the country's veterans and will work in concert with efforts already in place within the government, including an office that reviews the actions of senior executives inside the department and a White House hotline for veteran complaints.

