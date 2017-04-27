Trump wary of 'major, major' conflict with North Korea as UN meets

(CNN) US President Donald Trump said Thursday not to discount the chance of a military conflict with North Korea even as his Secretary of State seemed to leave the door open for talks.

He said he would prefer, however, to avoid conflict and peaceably achieve a non-nuclear North Korea.

"We'd love to solve things diplomatically, but it's very difficult," Trump said.

In an interview set to air Friday on NPR, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that direct talks with Pyongyang are "the way we would like to solve this."

But he warned that North Korea "has to decide they're ready to talk to us about the right agenda," and that would not include pausing their nuclear program at its current level for a few years "and then resuming things."

Tillerson will chair a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday to discuss North Korea, two days after a rare Senate briefing on the threats and possible action.

The US Congress is due to vote next week on a bill to authorize new sanctions against North Korea targeting the country's shipping and financial sectors.

JUST WATCHED How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How the Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea 01:25

Mixed messages

Euan Graham, an expert on North Korea at Australia's Lowy Institute, said the messaging from Washington "is all over the shop."

"We've seen a shift of 180 degrees from Vice President (Mike) Pence's comments in Seoul , when he said there would be no negotiations with North Korea until they had denuclearized," he said.

A joint statement Wednesday by Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the administration's approach aims to pressure North Korea by "tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our Allies and regional partners."

Nick Bisley, an international relations expert at La Trobe University, said Washington is trying to "send a signal of toughness and resolve to Pyongyang while simultaneously holding open the door for negotiations and discussions."

"The problem is the execution has been terrible," he said.

He pointed to the large number of vacancies at the State Department as an explanation for the poor messaging, a situation that has concerned national security experts, frustrated lawmakers and confounded foreign diplomats.

Given the confused messaging coming out of Washington, John Delury, an expert on China-Korea relations at Seoul's Yonsei University, said it remains to be seen if the Trump administration will be more proactive than its predecessors in pursuing diplomatic options.

"(Under Obama) they'd say the door was open but would never walk through it," he said.

JUST WATCHED China pumps billions into North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH China pumps billions into North Korea 02:46

Time for talks?

Both China and Russia this week pushed for greater dialog on the North Korea issue, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for the resumption of six-party talks.

The talks -- between the US, North Korea, South Korea, China, Russia and Japan -- were intended to prevent the nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but they broke down in 2009 and multiple attempts to restart them have failed.

In the intervening years, North Korea has conducted four nuclear tests , including a purported hydrogen bomb test.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China's thinking on North Korea matches "Russia's relevant proposals" and praised the countries' "comprehensive strategic partnership."

As North Korea's main ally, China is seen as vital to any settlement of the nuclear issue, and Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday.

"He certainly doesn't want to see turmoil and death," Trump said in the interview. "I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it's possible that he can't."

Delury said Trump's praise for Xi was double-sided. "It comes with pressure to do something about North Korea," he said. "That if Xi doesn't solve this then there's going to be 'major, major conflict.'"

As well as praising Xi, Trump had surprisingly empathetic words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, noting that he took control of his country at an early age.

"He's 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age," Trump said.

"I'm not giving him credit or not giving him credit, I'm just saying that's a very hard thing to do. As to whether or not he's rational, I have no opinion on it. I hope he's rational."

Photos: Inside North Korea North Koreans in Pyongyang celebrate the country's 85th annual Army Day on Tuesday, April 25. The holiday celebrates the founding of its army. Hide Caption 1 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea CNN's Will Ripley‪ asked a North Korean veteran about his thoughts on the USS Carl Vinson, an American aircraft carrier conducting joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean. The veteran told Ripley, "We can sink that aircraft carrier." In view behind him is the USS Pueblo, a US Navy ship that North Korea captured in 1968. Hide Caption 2 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Ripley noted that in Pyongyang, children are often seen dressed in bright, colorful clothing, contrasting with the more conservative and darker outfits worn by many adults. Hide Caption 3 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean soldiers march on Saturday, April 15, as the nation marked the birth of their founder, Kim Il Sung, who is also the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 4 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Koreans celebrate the birthday of Kim Il Sung. He would have been 105. Hide Caption 5 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Tanks roll through Kim Il Sung Square on April 15. Hide Caption 6 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean air force planes fly over the Pyongyang celebration. Hide Caption 7 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears at a ceremony to formally open a housing development in Pyongyang on Thursday, April 13. The project was rushed to completion in under a year, North Korean officials say. Hide Caption 8 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Koreans gather to witness the opening of the Ryomyong Street housing development. Hide Caption 9 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Foreign journalists are filmed by North Korean media during the Ryomyong Street event. Hide Caption 10 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Soldiers leave the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong Street development. Hide Caption 11 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Koreans observe a statue of their founder, Kim Il Sung, at the Museum of the Korean Revolution on Monday, April 10. CNN's Will Ripley says its the first time CNN cameras have been allowed into the Pyongyang museum. Hide Caption 12 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Koreans have their photo taken at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of Kim Il Sung, on Sunday, April 9. Hide Caption 13 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Boys in Pyongyang pose for a photo at a secondary school for orphans on Sunday, February 19. Hide Caption 14 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A tiger is seen at a zoo in Pyongyang on February 19. Ripley, Schwarz and Justin Robertson were the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea after it conducted a ballistic missile test on February 12. See their dispatches from February Hide Caption 15 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Ripley posted this photo of the Pyongyang skyline on Friday, February 17. "Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished," Ripley said in his Instagram post. Hide Caption 16 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean soldiers ride in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang on February 17. Hide Caption 17 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17. Hide Caption 18 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17. Hide Caption 19 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean soldiers watch fireworks in Pyongyang on Thursday, February 16. Hide Caption 20 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea People use smartphones to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang on February 16. Hide Caption 21 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces. Hide Caption 22 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Hide Caption 23 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16. Hide Caption 24 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 25 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16. Hide Caption 26 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on Wednesday, February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 27 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea. Hide Caption 28 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15. Hide Caption 29 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The symbol of North Korea's sole political party, the Korean Workers' Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 30 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses. Hide Caption 31 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Tour guides told CNN's crew that "in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea's first domestically manufactured submachine gun," Tim Schwartz said on Instagram. The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters. Hide Caption 32 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The Man Gyong Dae School Children's Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 33 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Young singers practice their performance at a "children's palace" in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 34 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 35 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a "children's palace" after-school center in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 36 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the Workers' Party of Korea congress, the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un's power in the regime. Hide Caption 37 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 38 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea CNN visits the North Korean Science and Technology Center in Pyongyang in January 2016. Hide Caption 39 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Visitors to North Korea's Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet. Hide Caption 40 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center. Hide Caption 41 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet. Hide Caption 42 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers' Party in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square. Hide Caption 43 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Young members of North Korea's military ride artillery through Pyongyang. Hide Caption 44 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il. Hide Caption 45 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might. Hide Caption 46 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. CNN visited the farm in September 2015. Hide Caption 47 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she's met with all three North Korean leaders. Hide Caption 48 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea's first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 49 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet. Hide Caption 50 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea CNN's Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea's space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center. Hide Caption 51 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang. Hide Caption 52 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the "final stages of perfecting all operations." Hide Caption 53 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium . CNN video journalist Brad Olson was called on stage to show how it's done."I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd," he said. Hide Caption 54 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated. Hide Caption 55 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It's 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That's large for an apartment in Pyongyang. Hide Caption 56 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge. Hide Caption 57 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There's a lamp for reading and a large padded chair. Hide Caption 58 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens. Hide Caption 59 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops. Hide Caption 60 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world's biggest home appliance companies. Hide Caption 61 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher's questions. Hide Caption 62 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training. Hide Caption 63 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination. Hide Caption 64 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance. Hide Caption 65 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex. Hide Caption 66 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children's Day. Hide Caption 67 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with. Hide Caption 68 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea. An estimated three-quarters of North Korea's standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border. Hide Caption 69 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ. Hide Caption 70 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953. Hide Caption 71 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea's standing army of more than a million. Hide Caption 72 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun. Hide Caption 73 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument. Hide Caption 74 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety. Hide Caption 75 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis. Hide Caption 76 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people. Hide Caption 77 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years. Hide Caption 78 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Hide Caption 79 of 80 Photos: Inside North Korea The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer. Hide Caption 80 of 80

'Never stop'

Some senators said they were reassured by the hour-long update -- led by Trump's national security advisers -- but learned little new information from it.

Around four in 10 Americans see North Korea as an "immediate threat" to US security, according to a new CNN/ORC poll . Most Americans (67%) say they support using military troops to help defend South Korea should the North attack.

On Thursday, a North Korean official told CNN the country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression."

Since Trump's inauguration, Washington and Pyongyang have largely matched each other for rhetoric and saber rattling, but analysts warn that Trump's aggressive talk risks undermining diplomatic efforts.

"Pyongyang and Beijing are likely to take from this that Trump is a paper tiger, a lot of hot air and noise," Bisley said.

"Part of the reason why neither Bush or Obama went down this path of using all this bellicose rhetoric is that if you don't follow through you look soft and have the red-line problems Obama had with Syria."

Delury agreed, saying that "threatening war is not the way to gain leverage on the Korean Peninsula, and it undermines Tillerson's more reasonable message."

"If he keeps going back to the threat of war, he's going to find himself at a point where he'll want to do it and no one will support it," he said.