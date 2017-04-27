Trump doesn't write off chance of 'major, major' conflict with North Korea

(CNN) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday not to discount the chance of a military conflict with North Korea.

He said he would prefer, however, to avoid conflict and peaceably achieve a non-nuclear North Korea.

"We'd love to solve things diplomatically, but it's very difficult," Trump said.

"He certainly doesn't want to see turmoil and death," Trump said in the interview. "I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it's possible that he can't."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a Fox News interview Thursday that the Chinese had told North Korea they would impose sanctions on the isolated nation if it carried out another nuclear test.

'Never stop'

Some senators said they were reassured by the hour-long update -- led by Trump's national security advisers -- but learned little new information from it.

Around four in 10 Americans see North Korea as an "immediate threat" to US security, according to a new CNN/ORC poll . Most Americans (67%) say they support using military troops to help defend South Korea should the North attack.

On Thursday, a North Korean official told CNN the country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression."

Russia calls for talks

Also speaking Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for calm in the region and urged the resumption of six-party talks.

The talks -- between the US, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea and North Korea -- were an effort to prevent Pyongyang from advancing its nuclear program, but they broke down in 2008 and attempts to revive them have failed.

In the intervening years, North Korea has conducted four nuclear tests , including a purported hydrogen bomb test.

"We call on all the countries involved in regional issues to refrain from military rhetoric and strive for calm and constructive dialogue. We see, as a common task, the early resumption of six-party talks," Putin said, at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.