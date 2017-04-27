Story highlights Trump was inaugurated on January 20

Day 100 of his administration is on Saturday

(CNN) Saturday marks President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. No period of a presidency is as scrutinized as the first 100 days, but it's easy to forget with a jam-packed news cycle what the big stories were. The video above includes one moment from each day of the Trump presidency so far.

You'll see patterns emerge in major themes like the controversy surrounding former national security adviser Mike Flynn and military action in Syria.

But there are also the viral moments, like Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson mentioning "immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships" or White House press secretary Sean Spicer mentioning Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust during a press briefing discussion of Syrian chemical attacks.

Of course, there are many appearances by the President himself. There are light-hearted moments -- like a March 3 school visit in Florida where he told students they were going to "make a lot of money." There were also moments of historical significance, like the April day when he celebrated the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In no way does it capture the nuance of many of the issues that have driven the narrative of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

