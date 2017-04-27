MacArthur explains health care amendment

Story highlights The amendment backed by MacArthur helped woo a critical GOP voting bloc in Congress

MacArthur doesn't know how many moderate Republicans will back the plan.

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker whose amendment this week has inched Republicans closer to passing their health care bill says the change will protect "vulnerable people" while giving states greater flexibility.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable people in the current plan," Rep. Tom MacArthur told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Thursday on "New Day." "These are people with pre-existing conditions. We want to make sure they are protected."

"Secondly, we have to give the states flexibility to bring premiums down for everyone else," the New Jersey Republican added.

The amendment was negotiated between MacArthur, a leader of the moderate Tuesday Group, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows as another effort to bridge the gap between the two groups. The White House and House leadership were both consulted on the amendment, but there is still little proof that it will finally be the breakthrough that gets the health care bill passed in the House.

