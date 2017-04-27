Simone Biles briefs Congress on the dangers of underage drinking

Story highlights Biles appeared in front of members of Congress and staffers -- who were also joined by their families

"We need their leadership in order to keep the kids safe and alcohol free," Biles said

Washington (CNN) Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles stopped by Capitol Hill on Thursday to talk about the dangers of underage drinking.

"I just want kids to realize that peer pressure, there will be a lot and it will get worse as you get older, but you can always rise above the peer pressure so you don't feel the need to underage drink," Biles told CNN.

Biles appeared in front of members of Congress and staffers -- who were also joined by their families for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

But why address Congress?

"We need their leadership in order to keep the kids safe and alcohol-free," Biles said.

Read More